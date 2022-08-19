Airlift predicted to increase for 2022 high season

Owen Roberts International Airport arrivals

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is expected to see a 1% increase in its airlift capacity during the last quarter of this year when compared to the last quarter of 2019, which was the last high season period before the COVID pandemic decimated the tourism sector. Officials at the Department of Tourism said in a press release that this is a positive indication of tourism recovery for 2023. An airlift capacity report by the DoT’s research unit, which tracks flights, shows that Cayman will begin gaining seats in late 2022.

The report predicts an increase of 1,253 seats in the fourth quarter of this year, which Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said was a welcome indication of recovery

“The PACT Government’s easing of the travel regulations has unlocked pent-up demand,” he said. “However, we cannot become complacent. Our focus is to drive growth from the markets where it will have the most positive impact. While we celebrate a net increase in available seats for Q4 2022, we must also continue to strive for opportunities to increase the number of flights, operating airlines and gateway cities.”

The net growth in seats is driven in part by an increase in American Airlines connections through Charlotte and Miami, Southwest’s strong feeder markets in Texas, United’s growth in Washington DC and Newark, as well as the new non-stop route from Baltimore to Washington.

However, many secondary markets with less frequent services, such as Philadelphia and Boston, are falling behind and the historical stalwart, Delta, is still in a rebuilding phase with its connections through Atlanta.

The report shows signs of longer-term growth at the start of next year from Dallas and Houston, showing year-over-year growth of 5% and 40% respectively.

According to the DoT, Cayman Airways is one of the destination’s most important advantages in mitigating any loss in capacity from US carriers, tand “a silver bullet for market development”. The national flag carrier’s new non-stop route to Los Angeles accounts for 1,280 seats in Q4 2022 and could have a positive impact in increasing the number of arrivals from Southern California.

“Airlift is the oxygen of our islands’ tourism industry, and our global team has been working hard, engaging with the airlines to restore routes and seats,” DoT Director Rosa Harris said, noting that “increasing the Cayman Islands’ airlift remains a top priority”.

She said the DoT is working to increase the airlift from New York and the Tri-State Area, which has traditionally been a leading source of visitors during the winter, because the numbers are currently down around 8% from 2019.

“Year-over-year growth from the New York market is always a priority,” Harris said. “Instilling confidence amongst the airlines and sharing booking pace and demand indicators as contextual data in partnership with our accommodations sector will help the Cayman Islands extend our momentum.”

According to the statistics posted on the DoT website, as of the end of May this year, just over 88,000 stay-over visitors had flown into the Cayman Islands.