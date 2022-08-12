300lbs ganja seized in Bodden Town, 4 men charged

(CNS): During a drug raid at three different premises in Bodden Town on Tuesday, police officers seized over 300lbs of ganja and have now charged four men for drug-related offences. The RCIPS said that during a proactive operation under the Misuse of Drugs Act, in addition to the ganja, they seized drug utensils and a large but undisclosed quantity of cash.

Five people were arrested, all of them from Bodden Town. Three men, aged 28, 37 and 39, have since been formally charged with possession of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply. A 35-year-old man has been charged with possession of ganja.

The four men appeared in court on Friday, 12 August. A 25-year-old woman who was arrested has been granted bail as investigations continue.