Website launched to open up police commission

Governor Martyn Roper chairs the PSC

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper said the launch of the new Police Service Commission (PSC) website will offer accessibility and transparency for the public on the new commission, which was established last year to manage the hiring and firing of senior police officers, as well as the good governance of the RCIPS. The commission had its first meeting in March this year and has held four since then, the last one on 11 April.

While the website is being touted as a way to open up the commission, providing a page for the minutes of meetings, none had been posted by Wednesday morning and the official launch of the site.

The PSC is described as an independent body chaired by the governor with six other members, including several lawyers, the chief officer in the Portfolio of the Civil Service and the UK Overseas Territories Police Adviser.

The new website will provide information to the public about the constitutional section and the associated regulations governing the Police Service Commission, its terms of reference, operations and decisions. Like the RCIPS website, it was designed by Netclues. CNS has asked what the site cost and will post that when we get an answer.

“I am pleased to see the arrival of the PSC website as it offers accessibility and transparency for those who want to understand more about some of the important decisions made within the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS),” Roper said.

The current membership of the commission is:

Governor Martyn Roper – Chairman

Attorney Richard Coles, a former Attorney General of the Cayman Islands

Attorney Richard Barton

Attorney Graham Hampson

Attorney Lindsey Cacho, a former senior police officer

UKOT Police Adviser Andrew Munday

CO of PoCS Gloria McField-Nixon

Nancy Barnard, PSC Secretariat Manager