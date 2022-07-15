Weather radar fixed but more work needed

Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar cover

(CNS): Six weeks into this year’s storm season, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) has said that the Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar has been fixed but work to repair the leaking dome and install a dehumidifier is still underway. Nevertheless, the actual radar is back online and live images are now available on the weather service website. The radar has been out of action since October last year when it was damaged during Tropical Storm Grace.

Roland Schweitzer, a technician from LEONARDO Germany, works on the radar

The delay in getting it repaired was due to the limited expertise available to do the specialist work and secure the parts. However, the repair work has now been done by a technician from LEONARDO Germany, a specialist meteorology and security company. CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said it was the only company in the world that was able to provide the expertise and make the necessary repairs. The additional work on the dome is expected to be completed next month.

“Our work is not over and we are continuing our efforts to ensure the dome is sealed and a dehumidifier installed, ahead of what is typically the busiest portion of Atlantic hurricane season for the Cayman Islands,” Tibbetts said.

The government will continue to keep the community informed of progress on these repairs as they are aware of the significant public interest in the status of the service, Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said.

“I want to thank the Cayman Islands public for your continued patience as the Weather Service has worked to restore radar service,” she said. “I know it will be a relief to many in our community that they can once again view real-time radar images online. Throughout this process, our meteorologists have continued to provide forecasts for the Cayman Islands and I am pleased they will once again be able to use the radar in support of these efforts.”

The latest weather forecast calls for isolated showers moving west, as Cayman experiences light easterly winds in association with a ridge north of the Caribbean. Hazy conditions are expected to continue as a plume of Saharan dust lingers over the western Caribbean.