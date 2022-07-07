US visitor dies after swimming off 7MB

| 07/07/2022 | 2 Comments

(CNS): A 50-year-old visitor from the United States was pulled out of the sea off Seven Mile Beach west of Marsh Road on Tuesday evening after he lost consciousness. Police said that at around 5:30pm people nearby saw that he was in distress and pulled him out of the water. They conducted CPR until emergency services arrived but he had lost consciousness. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the fifth person victim to lose his life in the water so far this year in the Cayman Islands.

  1. Kman says:
    07/07/2022 at 10:23 am

    Deepest condolences and prayers to his loved ones. I really hope Government start deploying lifeguards, lifesaving devises on beaches, placing signs of dangers of water activities, no swimming zones and offering free snorkeling lessons.

  2. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2022 at 7:42 am

    RIP visitor. Condolences to your family & friends.

