UK peer’s bill seeks gay marriage law for BOTs
(CNS): Lord Michael Cashman has introduced a private member’s bill in the UK House of Lords to make same-sex marriage lawful in all British Overseas Territories that don’t have marriage equality, including the Cayman Islands. If it passes, it would require the Caribbean territories to legalise same-sex marriage and empower the governors to roll out the legislation. The bill would introduce equal civil marriage for all couples but protects individuals and organisations from being compelled to conduct religious same-sex marriages.
The bill had its first reading on Wednesday and a date will now be set for the next stage in the process towards becoming law.
“This bill has one single purpose, and that is to bring about equality,” Lord Cashman said. “Currently, same-sex couples can marry in the UK but are prohibited from marrying in six British Overseas Territories. This is wrong, and the UK Parliament can and should act to end this obvious inequity. I believe this Bill has wide support among all those who favour equality over discrimination and are committed to upholding fundamental human rights.”
In response to this news, Governor Martyn Roper issued a short statement: “I understand the Private Members’ Bill introduced by Lord Michael Cashman in the UK’s House of Lords on same sex marriage in the Overseas Territories including the Cayman Islands has little chance of progressing. It is not a Government Bill and it is not yet clear if it will even be debated.”
However, many people are confident the bill does have a chance of becoming law.
Colours Caribbean, the local LGBTI advocacy group that worked with Lord Cashman’s team to draft the legislation, welcomed the bill, saying it would redress the inequities in the Caribbean territories and bring them inline with all of the other UK territories where same-sex marriage is legal.
“If this bill succeeds, it will not face the threat of being reversed by local courts on the grounds of constitutional incompatibility as the governors of every applicable jurisdiction will be empowered and required by Act of the UK Parliament to make provision for… civil marriage of same-sex couples,” said Colours in a press release.
“We look forward to the passing of the bill. Marriage equality has officially come to the forefront of the agenda and soon all British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean will enjoy the same rights with the same name, ending the anomaly of depriving us of the right to equality enjoyed by all British citizens in the entirety of the UK, the three Crown Dependencies and the rest of the British Overseas Territories.”
Meanwhile, attorney Dr Leonardo Raznovich, who also worked on the legislation, said the recent decisions of the Privy Council against equal marriage for both Bermuda and the Cayman Islands meant the UK had failed to protect vulnerable minorities in its territories.
“The UK Parliament through this Bill aims to correct the serious injustices that the Privy Council’s decisions
have manifested,” he said. “It will put an end to the unjustified discrimination and segregation on grounds of sexual orientation that British citizens face in relation to access to equal marriage in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Monserrat and the Turks and Caicos.”
He pointed out that BVI, Anguilla, Monserrat and TCI have no local legislation in place at all to protect LGBTI people. As a result, the bill will ensure marriage equality for all British citizens.
“This Bill does not take anything from anyone but rather achieves a levelling up of disenfranchised vulnerable minorities with the rest of society,” Raznovich said. “By bringing about full equality to these Territories, as Colours Caribbean has been advocating for many years, it will mean that… couples will no longer need to seek exile in other parts of the UK and its territories away from their homeland, families and friends,” he added.
Wonderful news. Come on, members of UK Parliament: Do the right thing by mandating equality for ALL your citizens, and thereby put an end to the long-festering bigotry. It’s sad that Cayman and certain other territories have to be forced, but if that’s what it takes, so be it. (The truth is, Cayman is more than ready to take this step on its own. But certain government ministers — ever dependent on church donations — resist. SHAME ON THEM.)
The Governor’s short statement comes across as rather dismissive. This is regrettable. The issue with His Excellency’s statement is that, while factually it may be correct, the responsible and decent position for such a leader to take would have been to seize the opportunity to articulate that the U.K. encourages and expects all its territories to embrace equality, which includes marriage equality, as His Excellency is very well aware. The short statement without that very important message comes across, hence, as dismissive and disrespectful of LGBTI+ people, especially in those British Overseas Territories where there are absolutely no legal rights or protections whatsoever under the watch of the U.K. and their Governors. I look forward to His Excellency clarifying his short statement and will be liaising with the U.K. FCDO in respect of the same.
You are so right, Dr. Leo. In fact, the moment I read the governor’s statement, I said to myself: This is nothing but political posturing and likely isn’t even true.
I concur with the above statement of Dr. Raznovich, however I cannot bring myself to state it in such a diplomatic way.
As a resident of Cayman who happens to be homosexual, I am a personal example of discrimination by the CIG. In my case, my marriage was recognized by one department of the government, but NOT recognized by another. This is an actual fact, and to me is a sad indication of the turmoil in government where it is trying to appease various conflicting tribes living (and voting) on-island.
I would have thought better for a country that looks at itself as the most modern of Caribbean governments.😒
The Cayman Islands is woefully incapable of governing itself. We elect criminals, advance racist, misogynist and archaic morals grounded in white, male control over those of color and women… But, will not enforce laws, take bribes for votes, cannot fix our traffic, rubbish and employment problems because we do not have the will to make hard decisions. And yet we are a world leader in shielding money launderers, and desire to remain the lap-dog to money.
YES, Cayman, we need to have our diapers changed by mommy and daddy (UK) as we are infants as a territory. Some day we may grow up and become educated and steeped in wisdom, but that time has not come.
The corrupt form of democracy that plagues most western countries and is so open to abuse from ballot box fraud to “elected” officials not even bothering to seek input from their constituents.
True democracy is when all the people have all the say ALL the time.
As someone who has worked in technology for over 30 years, I can safely say that this is totally doable. 97% of people will vote by phone and the few outliers can be processed quickly.
We are buying, selling, investing and communicating on our devices all day, a simple vote is no big deal.
It’s going to happen, just be ready to accept it.
Great news. It is disgusting that the Cayman Islands Government is ignoring marriage certificates of homosexual persons, even where the marriage certificate is British, and that we are effectively requiring and maintaining a register of homosexuals. Truly sickening in 2022.
It’s truly a black mark on Cayman’s history that we continue to need an external power forcing us to adopt basic human rights. Looking forward to the impotent baby rage if/when this becomes a law.
A register of homosexuals? Where do I go to register? I’ve never been asked.