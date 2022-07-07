UK peer’s bill seeks gay marriage law for BOTs

Lord Michael Cashman at a Gay Pride Parade in London

(CNS): Lord Michael Cashman has introduced a private member’s bill in the UK House of Lords to make same-sex marriage lawful in all British Overseas Territories that don’t have marriage equality, including the Cayman Islands. If it passes, it would require the Caribbean territories to legalise same-sex marriage and empower the governors to roll out the legislation. The bill would introduce equal civil marriage for all couples but protects individuals and organisations from being compelled to conduct religious same-sex marriages.

The bill had its first reading on Wednesday and a date will now be set for the next stage in the process towards becoming law.

“This bill has one single purpose, and that is to bring about equality,” Lord Cashman said. “Currently, same-sex couples can marry in the UK but are prohibited from marrying in six British Overseas Territories. This is wrong, and the UK Parliament can and should act to end this obvious inequity. I believe this Bill has wide support among all those who favour equality over discrimination and are committed to upholding fundamental human rights.”

In response to this news, Governor Martyn Roper issued a short statement: “I understand the Private Members’ Bill introduced by Lord Michael Cashman in the UK’s House of Lords on same sex marriage in the Overseas Territories including the Cayman Islands has little chance of progressing. It is not a Government Bill and it is not yet clear if it will even be debated.”

However, many people are confident the bill does have a chance of becoming law.

Colours Caribbean, the local LGBTI advocacy group that worked with Lord Cashman’s team to draft the legislation, welcomed the bill, saying it would redress the inequities in the Caribbean territories and bring them inline with all of the other UK territories where same-sex marriage is legal.

“If this bill succeeds, it will not face the threat of being reversed by local courts on the grounds of constitutional incompatibility as the governors of every applicable jurisdiction will be empowered and required by Act of the UK Parliament to make provision for… civil marriage of same-sex couples,” said Colours in a press release.

“We look forward to the passing of the bill. Marriage equality has officially come to the forefront of the agenda and soon all British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean will enjoy the same rights with the same name, ending the anomaly of depriving us of the right to equality enjoyed by all British citizens in the entirety of the UK, the three Crown Dependencies and the rest of the British Overseas Territories.”

Meanwhile, attorney Dr Leonardo Raznovich, who also worked on the legislation, said the recent decisions of the Privy Council against equal marriage for both Bermuda and the Cayman Islands meant the UK had failed to protect vulnerable minorities in its territories.

“The UK Parliament through this Bill aims to correct the serious injustices that the Privy Council’s decisions

have manifested,” he said. “It will put an end to the unjustified discrimination and segregation on grounds of sexual orientation that British citizens face in relation to access to equal marriage in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Monserrat and the Turks and Caicos.”

He pointed out that BVI, Anguilla, Monserrat and TCI have no local legislation in place at all to protect LGBTI people. As a result, the bill will ensure marriage equality for all British citizens.

“This Bill does not take anything from anyone but rather achieves a levelling up of disenfranchised vulnerable minorities with the rest of society,” Raznovich said. “By bringing about full equality to these Territories, as Colours Caribbean has been advocating for many years, it will mean that… couples will no longer need to seek exile in other parts of the UK and its territories away from their homeland, families and friends,” he added.