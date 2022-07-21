Two suspected violent gunmen on the run

Luisto Hernandez

(CNS): Police are appealing for help tracking down Luisto Eusebio Hernandez (27) and Charles Leonard Walton III (25), who are both wanted on suspicion of firearms offences. An RCIPS release warned that both men are known to be violent and believed to be armed and dangerous. Hernandez was last known to be living in East End, police said. Walton who is 6’4” and has his hair in dreadlocks, was last known to be living in Prospect. Anyone who sees either man should not approach them but should call 911 as soon as possible.

Walton has evaded police on a number of occasions. He triggered a manhunt last December when he breached his bail conditions and was eventually arrested on New Year’s Eve. However, police have confirmed that the case was dealt with in the courts following his arrest and he was released from custody. Walton is now wanted in relation to a new matter, the RCIPS told CNS.

Charles Leonard Walton III

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Hernandez or Walton is urged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or dial 911 if the circumstances are time-sensitive.

The public is being reminded that according to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.