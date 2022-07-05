Supermarket hopes to buy domestic gas supplier

From social media

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has been conducting a stakeholder consultation in relation to a bid by Foster’s supermarket chain to buy Home Gas Limited (HGL). Documents posted on the regulator’s website have already drafted a determination saying that the supermarket’s acquisition of the domestic propane supplier would not substantially impact competition in the market.

OfReg said the application by Foster’s to buy all the shares in Home Gas, which was submitted in March, is not anticipated to have an adverse effect on the sector or be contrary to the public interest.

Given that Clean Gas is the only other supplier of liquid propane, it is not clear who else was involved in the consultation, which opened on 23 June and closes tomorrow, 6 July.

OfReg said that there were no significant concerns about the transaction. However, the regulator considered the potential bundling of services, which may be initially beneficial to consumers but can be detrimental to competition in the long term.

It also considered the advantage that Foster’s strategic facilities and locations would give to HGL and the cross-subsidisation the expanded company would receive, as well as the loss of business that Clean Gas would face, given its existing supply arrangement with Foster’s.

OfReg said in its draft determination that it had “reviewed the responses received” and was “satisfied that there are no materials reasons to disapprove the transaction, on the basis that the purchaser will continue to operate the company with no changes to the operational, management and customer relations programme and arrangement in place”. The regulator said that it must be notified about any future changes, which are then subject to approval.

OfReg said it has provisionally approved the transaction, though no price has been revealed.