Sargassum removal trial planned in North Sound

North Sound sargassum influx (photo provided by the DoE)

(CNS): There is no easy way of addressing the major influx of sargassum into the North Sound, Premier Wayne Panton said Thursday. Nevertheless, resources have been mobilised for a trial to pump out the invasive seaweed and reduce the impact it is having on the marine life and businesses operating in and around the area.

While this is not the first time that Grand Cayman has had to deal with sargassum, it is the first time that it has become trapped in the sound, so a different approach to the clean-up is needed, as the thick bed of seaweed is stuck in the water, among the mangroves and on the ironshore, Panton said

Government has signed a contract with a local private company and work started Friday at Garvin Park in West Bay, which is closed for the next few days, and will continue throughout the weekend. The aim is to pump as much of the sargassum out of the sea as possible, pushing the seawater that comes with it back and taking the seaweed to a disposal site.

When Premier Wayne Panton was asked about the issue at the National Census press conference on Thursday, he said it was challenging but the government was going to try different methods. Eventually, this could mean investing in a clean-up vessel for potential future events, but in the meantime they were using what resources are available to tackle the immediate problem.

Panton also dismissed claims made on social media by Deputy Leader of the Opposition Joey Hew, the environment minister in the previous administration, that he had left a plan and equipment in place. The premier pointed out that the current invasion of sargassum was not on the beach.

“Sorry to disappoint people; there is no plan,” Panton said. A beach rake had been bought, he noted. “But how does that help in the North Sound where it is mangrove and ironshore? That doesn’t do anything for that,” he stated, accusing Hew of playing political games. “The issue for us right now is, how do we address this without causing more damage?”

The Department of Environment and the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency are now leading the response efforts, and they will also be developing a specific set of policies and plans to address the anticipated scenarios in relation to the ongoing sargassum problem. In a press release issued Friday, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said the trial would determine the feasibility of the strategy, given the volume of sargassum.

“There are a number of environmental, public health and economic consequences of large-scale sargassum landings and the ongoing impacts on nearby residents, businesses and the marine environment require an appropriate response,” she said. “The DoE has contracted with a local service provider to trial removal of the sargassum from the water utilising a pumping system. This will determine whether the volumes that can be removed using this methodology are sufficient to make a meaningful difference.”

When sargassum washes up on local beaches, the DoE recommends leaving the seaweed on the beach to decompose, as this is usually the simplest option. Over time, the seaweed is washed away or buried by wave action, nourishing the beach and stabilising the shoreline without the risk of sand removal associated with beach grooming. In the North Sound, however, the seaweed is decomposing in the water, where it can reduce oxygen levels and light penetration, with the potential to negatively affect marine life.

“During seasons of particularly bad influxes, the Cayman Islands Government recognises the need for intervention, including the use of suitable equipment,” Ebanks-Petrie said. “During turtle nesting season, which we are in right now, our main concern is ensuring any turtle nests on beaches that need to be cleaned by equipment rather than by hand can be done safely and that we do not end up removing more beach than sargassum.”

A combination of interrelated factors, including prevailing winds and oceanic currents, contribute to whether floating sargassum lands on local shores or passes by the Cayman Islands, making it difficult to predict stranding events before they occur.

“The Department of Environment has access to NOAA’s predictive sargassum model, which alerted us to the fact that it would be a record year for sargassum in the Caribbean region. We are investigating the possibility of satellite tracking that will hopefully get us a bit closer to predicting the likelihood and location of large sargassum strandings,” Ebanks-Petrie said.