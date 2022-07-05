Rules needed on post-election horsetrading and speaker’s role

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): The Constitutional Commission has issued a number of recommendations, including introducing more robust rules relating to the formation of a government in the aftermath of an unclear election and rules to preserve the impartiality of the speaker’s position. Alongside the process of how a government should take shape, the commission questioned whether a speaker should participate in post-election talks about the appointment of the premier and the formation of the government when the results are ambiguous.

In its annual update to mark this year’s Constitution Day on 4 July, the report noted the need for a Cabinet manual that would cover a number of issues, such as what happens in the wake of a general election where it is not clear who has won.

The Constitutional Commission said the development of such a manual that included a ministerial code of conduct has been proposed for several years. While the PACT Government implemented that code after coming to office, the commission believes the Cabinet manual should also set out guidelines for forming a new government.

Chairman Vaughan Carter said the commission had published explanatory notes in the wake of last year’s general election because it sensed “a degree of concern surrounding who would form the next government”. However, he said that further clarification of what should occur in this transitional period would be beneficial.

The commission’s update said the manual should incorporate a chapter on the formation of the government “which accounts for peculiarities of the local political landscape, the preponderance of independent candidates and the absence of two dominant political parties that often exist in Westminster-styled constitutions like our own”.

The commission also stated that “recent events have illustrated that the civil service would also benefit from improved direction as to how to operate in the period immediately prior to a General Election and the transitional period”. Citing the recent report of the auditor general that looked into how the opening of the overseas offices and Cayman’s participation in the Dubai Expo were handled, the commission noted that the deputy governor had announced the development of a formal policy.

This will introduce a “period of election sensitivity”, providing clear information about how civil servants and ministers should conduct government business once an election has been called and in its immediate wake.

The commission also made a significant number of recommendations about the speaker, such as his or her part after an election in forming and supporting governments, and the independence, integrity and impartiality of the speaker’s chair, following recent questions as to whether the constitutional rules in the Cayman Islands are sufficiently robust or appropriately respected for that post.



The commission has asked whether, on balance, it would be preferable for a speaker to always be selected from outside of the members of Parliament and if it was desirable to detach the election of the speaker from the post-election negotiations. While he was not named by the commission, the report raised very specific points that related to the current speaker, McKeeva Bush, such as his handling of a controversial Public Accounts Committee report and his assault conviction.

The commission members suggested that the Constitution and/or the Standing Orders should be clarified to ensure that the PAC’s “constitutional function is not frustrated by the speaker”. They also suggested making provision for the speaker to take a leave of absence, making specific provision for mental health challenges, and creating the mechanism, constitutional or otherwise, whereby a speaker can be held to account if convicted of or charged with a criminal offence.

The commission said it understood the Parliamentary Code of Conduct was in the process of being brought for a vote but questioned whether such a code would be sufficient to protect and preserve

the integrity of the speakership in all circumstances.

They also said highlighted a significant body of work that hasn’t been addressed, such as advice and recommendations submitted to government on the absence of a people’s referendum law and the failure to create district councils, as set out in the constitution. The commission said it was not asserting that government should take on board everything but welcomed some consultation. Overwhelming evidence of this failure to respond to its recommendations illustrated the need for a process to enable the government and the commission to engage over its advice.

“Otherwise, the Constitutional Commission’s work is effectively all for naught,” Carter said, noting that while he has had positive discussions with the governor and the premier as well as the opposition leader to discuss these matters, there has still been no substantive response to major outstanding issues.