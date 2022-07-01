Road plan poses further threat to pristine habitat

Drone view of area of the proposed Hutland Road extension

Route of the proposed Hutland Road extension

CIREBA listing of the wetland area

(CNS): The National Conservation Council has confirmed that the extension of a farm road in North Side will need an environmental impact assessment as the proposed route would take it through some of Cayman’s most pristine remaining forest land. Flying in the face of the PACT Government’s policy of limiting development in untouched habitat, the NRA wants to extend Hutland Road.

Experts at the Department of Environment believe that this land is some of the most bio-diverse habitat in the Cayman Islands, which could be placed under threat once it is made accessible.

Speaking at the National Conservation Council general meeting on Wednesday, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie explained that the working group of the NCC had reviewed the westward road extension proposed by the planning ministry.

The proposal fell under the screening requirement to determine if an environmental impact assessment is needed. And according to the screening conducted by the DoE in April, despite proposed modifications, the road still poses significant concern and will need an EIA. As a result, the issue was before the council for ratification.

Ebanks-Petrie said that in addition to the direct threat posed by the road itself cutting through this precious and diverse natural environment, a major concern was that this would open up undeveloped land for non-farming development, particularly land not suitable or targetted for farming.

Explaining where the road is proposed to go, she said it passes across the North Side ridge, an elevation of about 20 to 60 feet above sea level, comprising primary forest that supports extremely diverse flora and fauna. In the screening, the DoE terrestrial experts said the route is adjacent to pristine undisturbed dry forest, which is an extension of the Mastic forest type and contains protected species, such as the black mastic tree and several dozen forest birds.

“These higher elevation forests are extremely limited in area on Grand Cayman and therefore extremely valuable,” the DoE said in its screening. “The Mastic forests have been documented as having the highest

plant biodiversity in all of the Cayman Islands. Historically this area was known to support parrot nesting.” The western section of the road also passes through black mangrove wetlands and a pond.

“We are extremely concerned about the effects of pushing a road through here both from the construction of the road and all the edge effects that will likely happen, but also the impact of the road on land use in the area,” Ebanks-Petrie told the council. “Once roads get pushed through that opens up and acts as a driver for the development of land that has previously been inaccessible for development.”

She explained that the decision-makers will need solid information about this diverse valuable habitat before making a decision about the necessity of this road versus the threat it poses. “There are some huge implications as a result of this… The biological and ecological value of the area is very high,” Ebanks-Petrie said, as she stressed the need for an EIA.

The council voted to confirm the EIA and the creation of an Environmental Assessment Board, which should include the Department of Agriculture. But the proposed road goes way beyond making farmland accessible.

The issue of roads opening up pristine land is also a major concern surrounding the EIA for the final stretch of the East-West Arterial Road, which poses much wider threats than those directly associated with its construction. With the confirmation that government wants to take that road all the way to Frank Sound across the Central Wetland area, more land inside that critical habitat will be at risk. Even before the EIA has been done, the land is already appearing on real estate listings.

A recent CIREBA posting for 613 acres of mangrove wetland stretching from the North Sound to Bodden Town was promoted as being “within the growth corridor with the new East-West Bypass”, with “huge subdivision potential”. This listing caused a significant backlash on social media and environmental activist groups are desperately worried about the problems that roads continue to cause for Cayman’s dwindling natural resources.

In a recent interview with CNS, Premier Wayne Panton, the minister for sustainability, told us that he wanted to see future development in Cayman confined to existing man-modified areas. However, the East-West Arterial and now the extension of Hutland Road are two examples of how easily that policy will be undermined.