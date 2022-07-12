Revamped Pirates Festival stretched to three months
(CNS): The annual Pirates Festival is undergoing another change and instead of a condensed version as was the case in 2021, the plan this year is to bring back the Heritage Days where each district hosts its own event at two-week intervals, beginning in September. The new three-month festival starts on 3 September with a kick-off event. Then on 17 September, the first Heritage Day events will be held in East End. The pirates are due to land on 12 November, and the main events take place the following weekend.
The goal is to support Cayman’s recovering tourism sector and promote local vendors, entrepreneurs and artists, according to officials.
At a press conference last week to announce the revamped festivities, culture Minister Bernie Bush, a former director of the festival, said the new extended festival aimed to preserve the best aspects of previous Pirates Weeks while developing new elements for both residents and tourists. Expanding the party to three months will give people the chance to attend a number of events that will highlight and celebrate Caymanian culture
“This is the start of a process to continuously be built on year to year,” said Bush.”We are looking forward to seeing local crafts, local musicians and certainly an endless spread of our local dishes. Reintroducing the District Heritage Days will also give each district the platform to showcase their uniqueness and we want every single aspect of our three islands to be highlighted,” he added.
Promising that more events will be added to the schedule in the weeks ahead, he made a direct appeal for volunteers and sponsors.
“To our past sponsors of Pirates Week, although the government is injecting significant funding, we welcome and want this to be a public-private partnership. The team will be reaching out to past sponsors and seeking new sponsors to make this Pirates Fest as good, if not better, than previous years,” Bush said.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said his ministry was always looking for ways to add new and exciting experiences that help to level out the peaks and valleys between the high and low tourist season. “Pirates Festivities provides lots of activities that can appeal to visitors and attract them to our shores,” he said, adding that his ministry and its agencies were working with overseas vendors to create enticing packages around the campaign.
“The Ministry of Culture has advised that approximately 160 pirates are already confirmed
to visit our shores in mid-November. The Pirates Week Office is also seeing an uptick in inquiries,
from families wanting to book their vacations, around the dates that the Pirates Week activities
are being held,” he added.
Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage (MYSCH) Events Manager Ventisha Conolly said there would be a strong focus on Cayman’s unique maritime history while acknowledging the islands’ piratical past. She said the festival was an opportunity to reimagine the historical aspects of that relationship, in partnership with the culture ministry’s agencies, including the Cayman Islands National Museum and the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.
The Pirates Festivities schedule of events and news is expected to be updated shortly here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Community, Local News, Tourism
Cayman was not a pirate hub at all and yet, marketing firms and the business community want to make a week long festival into 3 months?
Makes sense here. Its all make believe.
What a fricken joke! On one hand they want to attract high net worth tourists and then they come up with this…WTF…I’m dying at the stupidity.
Fantasy Land
Hopefully this works out for Minister Bush in promoting Caymanian history and culture, which stimulates the tourism sector of the economy.
Despite having concern at the length and added expense on the public purse this might bring, let’s see how it goes before criticizing.
We shall see. Best wishes to Pirates event committee.
Stupidity. This “festival” was good when it started but is long overdue for retirement.
Shaking the booty for the vigorous 3 month rump of the hurricane season. Now that makes a lot of sense.
Why not make it the whole year? Surely the complete lawlessness and corruption we see around us today is justification for going back to the good ole’ swashbuckling days.
Did they even think this through at all? How are tourists going to come for a 3-month long event?
Not to mention, it’s going to get boring being drawn out for so long. Hell, I’m already bored and it hasn’t even started as yet!
So Pirate’s Week is now Pirate’s Quarter?
😂🤣
The pirate’s festival is in full swing year long – just look at the public and not-so-public activities of our Cabinet and their cronies. We even have a pirate king with a funny wig and a robe!
😂🤣
This is horrendous, pirates week was already a weird culty thing that facilitates grown ups doing role playing whilst giving each other “back massages”. Now you say we have to deal with these weirdo grown ups for a quarter of the year?
“This is the start of a process to continuously be built on year to year,”
Christ!!! What’s the end game ? A whole year long festival ?
Some would say modern day piracy occurs year round… why not the festival too?
It does seem quite long, but, perhaps, it will be pleasant and beneficial.
I guess Bernie has nothing else to do … three months ???!!!
At least BB is trying to give being Minister of Culture a real shot.
Remember when Sir Alden was Minister of Culture and dressed up like a magenta bird with little tights on.
Culture yes, pirates…not so much. But I do see the appeal to tourists.
Tourists might just happen to like this and, if it stimulates the economy positively, that would be a good thing.
If this goes well, it might be a good function in providing socio-economic benefits. We shall see.
Surely the goal could’ve been achieved by stretching it to 1 month.
Maybe. But, if this 3-month of festivities is successful, we might look at this model.
That being said, it would appear that stretching it for 1 month would have been the sweet spot.
Let’s see how it all goes.
It doesn’t work…no one with have any cash left due cost of living is too high! I am only going for 1 day…the main event.
Many Caymanians will be in that boat.
rare smart move by cig!
cayman should hae a year long festival….that would be truly unique and would be a great tourist gimmick!
It’s definitely gonna suck.
I think most Cayman residents would argue that the Pirates are out in full force all year long!
Pirate’s week was, long ago, a family-friendly event. Now, we are expected to embrace it, so rich people can make money. Rich people who hire mostly expats to run their businesses. We haven’t taken our kids to the last years events because — while our kids are smart and know the ways the world has changed — they just don’t want to go. They don’t want to see adults behaving badly. I don’t either.
Pure lunacy!
That’s it then. Booking my flights right now for my 17 family members and I to arrive on the 2nd of September and leave on the 27th of November.
Probably stay at Black Urchin (their rates seem reasonable)and just use the very affordable taxis the whole time.
You’re obviously being sarcastic.
Dear God. Why so long? Guess we have enough cash to just keep giving it out.
Cayman politicians have absolutely no economic sense……they see revenues and just say lets do that more….Aldart did it with work permits and gave away all security for Caymanians….they saw it with stamp duties and allowed ugly massive buildings and destruction of mangroves and natural habitat. Now they see it with expanding an exclusive event to a season…..they should just change our name to Pirate Island and do it year round.