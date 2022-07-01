Residential power bills capped at 15 cents per kWh

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has announced the start of a fuel cost credit to residents across all three islands who use between 101 and 2,000 kilowatt-hours per month capped at $0.15 per kWh, no matter how high fuel factor costs get over the summer months. Anticipating a sharp increase in power costs, the CIG has been in talks with Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) and Cayman Brac Power and Light (CBPL) to find ways to help ordinary people save on their electricity bills.

“Like CUC and CBPL, government has been monitoring the fuel market and anticipated significant fuel price increases,” said Premier Wayne Panton. “In the past year external factors like the war in Ukraine and supply chain shortages have made everything more expensive. The result is volatility in the commodity prices and an increase in the price of oil, diesel, gasoline which has resulted in an increase in the cost of electricity.”

He explained that the temporary government assistance will be in the form of credit applied to help contain eligible customers’ fuel costs on the bill to an effective rate of 15 cents per kWh, providing cost relief and certainty to eligible customers “during the three hottest months of the year”.

CUC said that an increase will be reflected in July, which will appear on August bills, that will see the fuel charge increase to CI 20 cents per kWh, which is 4 cents higher than last month. But the government credit will kick in, lowering that fuel cost to residential customers who have a monthly consumption of at least 101kWh but less than 2,000kWh.

No matter how much higher the fuel costs go above $.015/kWh this summer, government will absorb the difference. For eligible households, electricity customers can expect to see a government assistance credit of up to $100 off their bill, depending on their consumption.

CUC President and CEO Richard Hew said CUC welcomed the arrangement. “High fuel prices are impacting energy consumers globally and it is beyond the control of CUC, government or customers,” he said. “This action by the government will bring needed relief to those persons who qualify for this programme.”

The government assistance credit will automatically be added to the bill through the CUC and CBPL

billing systems. The savings will vary by consumption, but it will assist approximately 80% of

CUC’s residential customers on Grand Cayman and almost 90% of all residential customers in

the Sister Islands, lowing utility bills for the hottest three months of summer.

“I encourage all residential consumers to check your electricity bills and if you typically consume more

than 2,000 kWh per month, this is your chance to make changes now, and start lowering your monthly

consumption so that you too come in under 2,000kWh and benefit from the savings,” said Panton.

Panton added that we are living through challenging circumstances with uncertainty all around, but as a people-driven government that was well-positioned to help people navigate the tough times ahead, PACT was doing its best to be prepared to handle possible future turbulence, including hurricanes or global economic forces.

The credit from the programme applies to energy consumed in July, August and September and billed

in August, September and October. Eligible pre-pay customers will receive a credit at the beginning of

the following month.