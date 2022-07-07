Public Health urges COVID positives to take PCR test

(CNS): While both the mask mandate and the requirement for a negative test for travellers have been dropped, Public Health officials are urging members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 or get a positive lateral flow test to get a PCR test. Without the confirmation tests, officials cannot keep track of the community transmission or effectively monitor new variants. Cases of COVID-19 have remained at a similar level over the past month but the number of PCR tests has declined.

“To understand the impact of the recent changes to COVID-19 regulations, including face masks no longer being mandatory and the removal of a pre-arrival COVID-19 test, it is important that individuals who experience symptoms or have a positive LFT result conduct a confirmation PCR,” officials said in this week’s Public Health Spotlight report. “Without this, we are unable to understand transmission in the community and effectively monitor new variants.”

There were 72 new confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, while the seven-day average stood at 51 with an estimated 807 active cases. As of Tuesday, there were seven people in the hospital.

According to the report covering the week between 26 June and 2 July, the number of cases declined by 14% compared to the week before. The number of people who passed through the hospital needing treatment for COVID-19 that week also increased from 12 to 14, though no one died as a result of the virus.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 reported cases increased last week by 18% and in the UK infections are rising to record highs as people appear to consider the pandemic a thing of the past and have stopped taking precautions. Over the last week of June, transmission levels increased in Britain by over 30% and experts are warning of a new wave after the summer, driven by the even more transmissible variants of Omicron known as BA.4 and BA.5.