Premier urges attorneys to support legal aid

Premier Wayne Panton at the conference on Thursday

(CNS): The well-established Judicial Legal Aid Department and the launch of a fully staffed Legal Aid Clinic have gone a long way to reinforcing access to justice in the Cayman Islands, Premier Wayne Panton said Thursday in his address at the Conference of CARICOM Chief Justices and Heads of Judiciaries, as he urged more attorneys to support the legal aid system.

Panton, who is himself a lawyer, stressed the importance of legal aid in public perceptions about justice, and said that actual and perceived access to the courts was important. People need to see justice is being “meted out without fear or favour, affection or ill-will”, regardless of a person’s place in society.

“Speaking not only as premier but as a lawyer myself, I appeal to my legal colleagues’ greater shouldering of the legal aid weight, which will contribute much to enhancing public confidence in our legal and judicial systems,” he said.

For decades the government has tried to persuade more lawyers to engage in legal aid work, especially in the criminal field, as the limited number of defence lawyers prepared to do the work continues to delay cases going through the courts.

However, very few are willing to work for legal aid rates. Of the 600 or so practising attorneys in Cayman, only about two dozen lawyers do regular legal aid work and even fewer are prepared to take on criminal cases.

“For us here in the Cayman Islands, the entrenchment of the constitutional separation of powers is a relatively recent achievement,” Panton said. “The separation of powers was only fully and finally constitutionally entrenched in Cayman with the 2016 Constitutional Amendment. It was only then that it was established that the executive branch had no disciplinary authority over the judiciary — except when acting upon the advice of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission and only in cases of serious misconduct or inability to function.”

He explained that all other disciplinary matters are now left to be resolved internally between the chief justice and the member of the judiciary involved.

He said the conference agenda was focused on the sustained advancement of the efficiency of the administration of justice, its accessibility to all sectors of society, and enhancing the professionalism and well-being of the judiciary.

“I have no doubt that you will also be exploring ways to utilise the technological advances to further enhance access to justice; a subject that our chief justice is very passionate about,” he told the heads of judiciaries from across the Caribbean Region and Bermuda gathered for the occasion.