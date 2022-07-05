Premier isolating after catching COVID-19

Premier Wayne Panton (file photo)

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 following a routine morning lateral flow test ahead of his working day. As Panton awaited the results of a PCR test, his office issued a release stating that he is mildly symptomatic and will remain at home for the next seven days, attending meetings via Zoom. The revised COVID-19 regulations that came into force just days ago eliminated the mask mandate and exit testing after quarantine.

Panton, who is fully vaccinated, joins an estimated 836 people who are in quarantine having reported an active case of coronavirus to Public Health officials, including eight patients currently hospitalised, just two of whom are unvaccinated.

Although Cayman has reduced a number of restrictions, such as the requirement to have a negative test prior to entering the country, the move from mandatory to voluntary mask-wearing and the dropping of exit testing, the virus is still spreading throughout the community. More than 400 people have officially tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week and the rolling seven-day average on Monday was 46.