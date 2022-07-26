Police open inquiry after toddler drowns on Brac
(CNS): The RCIPS is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-old child, whose body was found along the shoreline by the Cayman Brac Fire Service (CIFS) this morning (Tuesday 26 July). Police said the child was last seen at around 4.30am. She was discovered missing at about 5:10am and the police were notified five minutes later.
Police and fire officers, public works staff and members of the public immediately started searching the area, and the police helicopter conducted aerial searches.
The child was found unresponsive along the shoreline at around 9:30am by officers in the CIFS vessel, which was carrying out offshore searches. Emergency medical services attended the location, and a doctor from Faith Hospital pronounced her dead at 10:00am.
The RCIPS sent its condolences to the child’s family. She is the sixth person to lose their life in the water in the Cayman Islands this year.
Category: Local News
Poor little angel. Parents hold your kids close. I’m going to hug my boy so tight when I pick him up from camp later. I cannot imagine the tremendous grief her loved ones are experiencing right now. RIP baby girl 🕊
Bless her little ❤️.
I cannot imagine the grief that this little angel’s parents are feeling. There is nothing that can be said to help her parents and family feel any better.
Please remember that these are real parents/people with real feelings who have suffered a loss that no parent should ever have to suffer.
Respect the family and let them grieve in privacy.
I would love to know who reacted with a smiley face to this. I would love to pay them a visit…
Let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. The smiley face is next to the sad face and on mobile these things are very small. I’ve sometimes hit the wrong emoji on FB when using my cell phone.