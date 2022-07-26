Police open inquiry after toddler drowns on Brac

(CNS): The RCIPS is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-old child, whose body was found along the shoreline by the Cayman Brac Fire Service (CIFS) this morning (Tuesday 26 July). Police said the child was last seen at around 4.30am. She was discovered missing at about 5:10am and the police were notified five minutes later.

Police and fire officers, public works staff and members of the public immediately started searching the area, and the police helicopter conducted aerial searches.

The child was found unresponsive along the shoreline at around 9:30am by officers in the CIFS vessel, which was carrying out offshore searches. Emergency medical services attended the location, and a doctor from Faith Hospital pronounced her dead at 10:00am.

The RCIPS sent its condolences to the child’s family. She is the sixth person to lose their life in the water in the Cayman Islands this year.