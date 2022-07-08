Plan proposed to protect nesting seabirds

Brown booby bird on Cayman Brac (from DoE social media)

(CNS): The National Conservation Council has issued a draft Seabird Conservation Plan for public consultation to protect six of Cayman’s vanishing colonial nesting seabirds. Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie has warned that some of the Cayman Islands’ most recognisable birds could be lost due to habitat loss, coastal development and invasive species unless they are given legal protection.

“Without such measures, we think we are likely, in the not too distance future, to lose nesting brown boobies and the white-tailed tropicbird,” Ebanks-Petrie told the NCC at its general meeting last week. “The decline in numbers of nesting red-footed bobbies on Little Cayman in the sanctuary is worrying.”

She said that bridled terns are restricted to a single, very small nesting site on Grand Cayman at Vidal Cay off Barkers in the North Sound, and least terns, which once used numerous nesting sites, now use only Sand Cay in the South Sound on Grand Cayman.

Ebanks-Petrie explained that the proposed plan included critical habitat conservation because with the loss of habitat, the seabirds were losing safe places to nest. She added that population decline called for priority protection through a single conservation plan for six species: the red-footed and brown boobies, the magnificent frigatebird, the least and bridled terns, and the white-tailed tropicbird.

She said they had already begun talking to stakeholders, such as landowners and the MPs in the relevant constituencies, about the critical habitat that will need to be protected, and she was hopeful that everyone with an interest would work with the NCC to protect these iconic and much-loved birds.

The NCC voted to circulate the plan for public consultation to help shape the final draft of the plan before it goes to Cabinet for consideration.

The council also discussed the protection plan for the Aegiphila caymanensis, a very rare scrambling plant. This had already gone through the public consultation stage, but because it is so rare, there were very few contributions.

The plant is found only in Grand Cayman and nowhere else in the world. It is now restricted to a small patch of land in East End at the Shetty hospital, where it has been preserved, and in a garden in North Side, where the landowner safeguards the plants. A third patch of the plant was recently found by the roadside in West Bay, and the DoE has secured permission from that landowner to build a small fence around the plant to protect it.

With the plant teetering on the brink of extinction, the NCC voted to forward the species protection plan to Cabinet to secure the plant’s survival.