Parliament Building celebrates 50th ‘birthday’

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly Building officially opened on 31 July 1972 by then-Governor Kenneth Roy Crook. Now known as the Parliament Building, its 50th ‘birthday’ will be marked with a programme of entertainment next Thursday evening, 21 July. The public party on the steps of the building and on Fort Street will take place from 6pm to 8pm and include music, song, dance, art, painting and fireworks. Local food and beverages will be available and there will be a cash bar for guests wanting to toast the anniversary.

An international competition was held in 1970 to choose the architects to design both the Legislative Assembly Building and the Court House. The winners, who designed both buildings, were Rutkowski Bradford and Partners of Jamaica, renamed Rutkowski Baxter and Houghton when the firm relocated to Cayman. The buildings were constructed by McAlpine (Cayman) Ltd and Arch Construction. The Legislative Assembly was the first ‘poured-concrete’ building in Cayman and it was McMcAlpine’sirst project in Cayman.

Before the outdoor celebrations next week, Members of Parliament and invited guests will attend a special lecture in the Chamber of the House by eminent constitutional lawyer, Dr Lloyd Barnett, who will focus on the separation of powers of the legislature, executive and judiciary. The celebrations and the lecture will be broadcast live on the Cayman Islands GoGovernment’social media and on CIGTV.

“This is a celebration of a precious segment of the evolving history of our beloved islands which evokes many fond memories for a large number of people,” said Speaker McKeeva Bush, who will be presiding over the celebrations.