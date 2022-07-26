Overstayer uses murdered man’s passport

(CNS): Dennis Augustus Ramsay, who had attempted to leave the country on a dead man’s passport, pleaded guilty to two immigration offences on Monday and was remanded in custody. Ramsay, a Jamaican national, was arrested in May by Customs and Border Control officers after a Cayman Airways agent became suspicious of the passport he was using. It turned out that Ramsay, who had overstayed for ten years, was trying to use a passport that belonged to Dougmore Leroy Wright (44), who was murdered in Prospect in 2018.

According to evidence stated in court, prosecutors do not suspect that Ramsay was involved in the murder of Wright, who was gunned down on Prospect Drive in what was believed to be a drive-by shooting. No one has ever been charged with his murder.

Ramsay, who was arrested with the passport as he tried to board a flight to Honduras, claimed to have purchased the passport for $3,000. He has pleaded guilty to overstaying and altering a travel document and will be sentenced in September.