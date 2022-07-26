Overstayer uses murdered man’s passport
(CNS): Dennis Augustus Ramsay, who had attempted to leave the country on a dead man’s passport, pleaded guilty to two immigration offences on Monday and was remanded in custody. Ramsay, a Jamaican national, was arrested in May by Customs and Border Control officers after a Cayman Airways agent became suspicious of the passport he was using. It turned out that Ramsay, who had overstayed for ten years, was trying to use a passport that belonged to Dougmore Leroy Wright (44), who was murdered in Prospect in 2018.
According to evidence stated in court, prosecutors do not suspect that Ramsay was involved in the murder of Wright, who was gunned down on Prospect Drive in what was believed to be a drive-by shooting. No one has ever been charged with his murder.
Ramsay, who was arrested with the passport as he tried to board a flight to Honduras, claimed to have purchased the passport for $3,000. He has pleaded guilty to overstaying and altering a travel document and will be sentenced in September.
The real issue where the passport came from.. That is the first step to maybe, just maybe, finding a murderer. The police and prosecutors don’t seem to be on top of this.
You’d think he’d just go by boat… I’m sure that would have been less than $3k.
No ones in Government cares anymore and no one is held accountable. And the D G says everyone is working hard doing a good job. World class.???????????????
He stayed here a long time and probably has familial ties here. Is this not a situation for the HR Commission?
Years ago this would never happen and it’s getting worst.every day you see all these new faces here in cayman which cast me to wonder why is the government allowing all these in to this small little island is it just for the money?.
2:13, I beg to differ, this stuff has been going on for decades, the difference is that we now have technology, social media etc at our finger tips which is now catching them out.
This is what Govt do not seem to understand either; what was previously taken as normal because it was hidden from the public no longer is and they carry on like nothing is wrong.
Who did he buy the passport from?
Can the Caymanian people fathom the levels of incompetence and even maladministration self evident in this story.
The Immigration authorities literally lost a human being for more than a decade.
They know his name. Had his photograph. Had his date of birth. His nationality. They knew who his employer was. They knew everything that can be reasonably known. And when he didn’t leave or renew his immigration permissions, they did NOTHING. The public has never even been asked if we’ve seen him.
Then, for 10 years it seems he lived freely amongst us. No work permit? No problem. No health insurance? No problem. No pension payments? No problem.
Hell, he even survived an in person census, no problem.
Others have harbored him and employed him for a decade. No problem.
We are a small wealthy island. There is no legitimate way any of this should be even possible – let alone approaching mainstream.
And then he has a murdered guys passport…
And the Governor grins. And the commissioner says the crime situation is stable.
We are off the rails.
@12:46pm – Completely agree with you! One would hope the powers that be would at least bother to interrogate him on whom he bought said deceased man’s passport from!
My goodness the level of incompetency on display truly is deplorable.
CBC you need to do better – he overstayed for 10 years.
You need to get back out on the streets and do checks on people, like the enforcement did years ago.
Cayman is no more. For the list and love of money we have allowed Cayman to become a tragic comedy.
Most countries would KILL to have what we had in the 80’s and early 90’s. Is on the other hand, want killers, rapist, thieves of all sorts.
Hopefully other countries will learn from our mistakes…you can’t nation build with uneducated, uncultured criminals. It just doesn’t work.
I can’t see the logic in wasting time taking an overstayer to court then hitting them with a fine they probably won’t be able to pay or jailing them. Where I worked abroad for a while they had a much cheaper solution – overstayers were taken to the airport in handcuffs and repatriated to their country of origin with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. Anything they owned was seized and the process cost the authorities no more than the price of their return air ticket. OK, it’s not exactly ‘human rights’ compliant but it worked.
Perfectly human rights compliant. Preferable is to require a 30 or 90 day prison sentence on the way out to act as a disincentive. We do not enforce laws around here. We are corrupt.
But if they do not have a valid passport the airline will not take them
Then charter a plane and drop him at Mobay
Simple and to the point 12:09 without all the what ifs that people love to hypothetically argue.
It human enough for me.