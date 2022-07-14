New variants emerge as COVID cases increase

(CNS): The latest weekly analysis of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands shows an increase in cases, even with a decline in testing, but also the emergence of Omicron BA.5 and the sub-lineage BE.1. Public Health Department officials have again urged people with symptoms of the virus to get a PCR test so that they can gather accurate data. With the arrival of BA.5, which is causing the spike in cases in the UK, the PHD wants to know more about its spread here, especially as little is known about the ability of this latest strain to dodge the vaccine.

“There is clear evidence of a reduction in testing since the recent change in COVID-19 regulations, however cases are increasing,” PHD said in the latest issue of Public Health Spotlight, covering data collected between 3 and 9 July. “It is really important that symptomatic individuals get a PCR test to understand the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

Officials added that the genomic sequencing enables insight into what variants are circulating and the presence of new variants, and helps them understand the shift away from the dominant BA.2 Omicron variant. “In the UK BA.5 has been associated with an increase in COVID-19 incidence, however the impact on vaccine effectiveness is not yet known,” PHD stated.

Most metrics increased over the past week, with a 13% rise in new cases. But the notable drop in testing, which has decreased by 36%, has increased the test positivity rate to 48%.

More up-to-date figures indicate that the number of cases is still rising as the seven-day rolling average for 13 July was 65. As of yesterday morning, there were an estimated 853 active cases reported to Public Health. But given the massive decline in formal testing and reporting, it is evident that there are many more people infected.

Nine patients are currently in hospital, seven of whom are vaccinated. Last week six patients were treated at the hospital for COVID-19, which decreased from 14 patients in the previous week, one of the only statistics to decrease.