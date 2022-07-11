Motorbike rider badly injured in East End smash
(CNS): A local man, who CNS understands works at Customs and Border Control, has been very badly injured following a crash at around 7:30pm Sunday in East End. He was riding a blue and black Suzuki motorcycle on Seaview Road travelling west when he was thrown from the bike after it left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved.
He was rushed to the George Town hospital, where he remains being treated for serious and life-changing injuries. The matter is currently under investigation.
Anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220, or the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.
Category: Local News
I never wish ill towards anyone.
That being said, play with fire and ya gonna get burned. This guy was speeding. I know a guy who was riding behind him. He told me what happened as he saw it all.
Speeding motorcycles on Sunday are a normal thing. Eventually, stuff like this happens.
Sad but totally preventable.
Stupid people do stupid things and may never get seriously injured…. but their luck can run out at any time.
Whilst I did not witness this accident or know any details about it, I did hear a group of motorcycles racing up the bypass late yesterday afternoon- heading East.
They were traveling at extremely high speed, and my first thought was whether there would be another news article about a serious crash- looks like I was right!
I will never know if this man was one of them, but my hope is that anybody driving as recklessly as that group of motorcyclists is permanently stopped from driving, and that they don’t take any innocent peoples lives (or any innocent peoples legs) with them… Only their own…
The loss of a limb is one hard pill to swallow. Wishing for a speedy recovery and good mental health for the individual.