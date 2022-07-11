Motorbike rider badly injured in East End smash

(CNS): A local man, who CNS understands works at Customs and Border Control, has been very badly injured following a crash at around 7:30pm Sunday in East End. He was riding a blue and black Suzuki motorcycle on Seaview Road travelling west when he was thrown from the bike after it left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved.

He was rushed to the George Town hospital, where he remains being treated for serious and life-changing injuries. The matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220, or the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.