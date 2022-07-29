More customers and consumption fuel CUC earnings

CUC at work

(CNS): With the economy recovering from the pandemic and a rise in the number of customers using more power, CUC’s earnings increased by around $1.9 million in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021. In a release issued Friday detailing the unaudited accounts up to 30 June 2022, Grand Cayman’s power provider said a 3% increase in customers and a 2% increase in kWh consumption fuelled the 16% increase in net earnings for this year.

“Volatile fuel prices continue to present a challenge for the Company and its customers,” CUC said in the release, noting that the fuel factor revenues totalled $30.9 million so far this year compared to $21.4 million last. “CUC passes through all fuel costs to consumers on a two-month lag basis with no mark-up,” the company explained.

The average Fuel Cost Charge rate billed to consumers during the first half of this year was 20 cents per kWh, compared to the average rate of 13 cents during the same period in 2021.

However, CUC said it is taking part in the OfReg solicitation for utility-scale renewable energy, which will transform the energy sector in Grand Cayman and ‘green’ CUC’s grid. The tender process involves selecting a bidder to operate and maintain solar photovoltaic plants and energy storage up to 100MW with a 60MW battery energy storage system facility. OfReg has also issued an RFQ for a solar plus storage 23MW dispatchable photovoltaic generation plant facility.

CUC has received approval from OfReg for a 20 MW battery, which will assist the diesel generators with grid stability during any loss of generation and also reduce fuel consumption. This project is underway and it is anticipated to come online in late 2023.

CUC President and CEO Richard Hew said the company was excited that the process to procure cleaner and lower-priced renewable energy on a large scale had begun.

“The significant increases in diesel fuel prices has been and will continue to affect our customers’ bills. The company has been proactive in its messaging to encourage customers to take the necessary steps to conserve energy and is collaborating with the OfReg and the Cayman Islands Government to find ways to mitigate the cost impact in the short term, particularly during the high consumption summer months,” he added.