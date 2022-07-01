Minister takes ‘fruitful’ scoping trip to Honduras

Minister Jay Ebanks and Jose Lanza, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Atlántida

(CNS): Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks has said his ministry is looking to establish and promote a direct shipping route between the Cayman Islands and Honduras in order to import fresh fruit and vegetables and other agricultural products from that country. As the government seeks to improve direct trade links in the region to strengthen Cayman’s food and nutrition security, the minister said last week’s exploratory was “fruitful”.

During the visit, the team met with Bader Dip, the mayor of La Ceiba, and his council to discuss trade with the Cayman Islands. Discussions were also held with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Atlántida and various cross-industry business executives.

“We largely depend on the United States for our fruits, produce and other goods,” said Ebanks in a press release. “With the increasing cost of living, the government is committed to exploring various avenues to lessen the burden for the people of the Cayman Islands.”

He added, “We are looking to establish and promote a direct shipping route between Cayman and Honduras later this year. In an effort to diversify our food sources in line with our food and nutrition security policy, Honduras is one of the targetted countries due to its proximity and our strong cultural ties. They can provide agricultural produce and other value-added products that are fresh, low cost, nutritious and high quality. We have a direct air route with them so the next logical step is to establish a shipping route between the countries.”

Chief Officer Eric Bush noted that expanding intra-regional trade is critical to Cayman’s food security and economic stability. “The ministry will be working closely with the private sector to ascertain the needs of the Islands and to assist and support the logistics to make the trade bridge as smooth and effortless as possible,” he said.

The delegation also attended a Chamber of Commerce expo in La Ceiba and toured several dairy farms, meat packing plants, and an aggregate plant in San Pedro Sula and the Port of Cortes. They also visited the Port of Cabotaje in La Ceiba.

In May, the Ministry of Agriculture approved a broadened list of agricultural produce that can be imported to the Cayman Islands under a new import-export arrangement with Jamaica. Added to the list are plantain, breadfruit, soursop as well blanched and frozen ackees. Officials have not yet said what they hope to import from Honduras but the country exports a significant amount of fruit, such as apples, melons and bananas.