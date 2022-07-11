McTaggart accuses Bryan of breaching ministers’ code
(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan’s appearance in a social media video promoting his wife’s real estate business is a breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said in a statement released Monday. The PPM leader said he was greatly troubled by the “shocking video”, which he said was a flagrant breach of the principles of good governance and “egregious conduct”.
According to the video, as well as endorsing and promoting his wife’s business interests directly to his constituents, Bryan delivered leaflets door to door.
McTaggart noted that “this is a business from which Minister Bryan personally benefits. It is his wife’s business… In all my years, I have never seen such a deliberate and flagrant breach of the principles of good governance by a government minister.”
He further said that Bryan, “a member of Parliament and the Cabinet, has sworn an oath to serve the people of the Cayman Islands and to put the country’s interests before his own”, adding that the minister had agreed to the PACT Government’s Ministerial Code of Conduct.
McTaggart pointed to section 19 of the code, which says that a minister should not endorse commercial products or services in any media and that even in speeches it is not appropriate for a minister to explicitly promote an organisation or its products or services.
“The minister should, therefore, know that he should not use his position to benefit a family member or himself financially,” he said. “Minister Bryan may have constituents in a similar line of business and his endorsement could unfairly impact their business.”
He said this was a “serious conflict of interest” because anyone “seeking to gain favour with the minister may feel bound to choose to use the person he has endorsed and may expect to receive a benefit in return”.
In the video, Michele Bryan noted how, after helping Kenneth in his election campaigns, she had recruited him for one day to help with her business, as she sent him off to deliver the flyers. The video was removed from Bryan’s Facebook page on Monday but the video was still on his wife’s Facebook page when this article was published.
McTaggart said that Premier Wayne Panton should also take responsibility, as he has faced several challenges this year regarding the behaviour of some of his ministers, including Bryan.
“Whilst the premier may ignore the minister’s billboards across George Town, which were erected without the necessary planning permission, he cannot ignore the real problem that this latest video presents. There is a growing perception that some ministers in the PACT Government believe that the laws, rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands do not apply to them. And so they increasingly behave with impunity. For this, the premier must bear full responsibility.”
McTaggart said that Panton must demonstrate leadership and ensure that his ministers understand their roles and responsibilities.
“Ministers must conduct themselves in a manner that does not bring their office and the government into disrepute. Minister Bryan must immediately take down the videos, and he and Premier Panton should apologise to his constituents and the country for this most egregious conduct,” the opposition leader added.
CNS has contacted both Minister Bryan and the premier and we are awaiting a response.
See the Ministerial Code of Conduct in the CNS Library.
Watch Kenneth and Michele’s Facebook video here.
The audio from the Facebook video is posted below, as well as a different video made by the Bryans and supplied by the PPM, plus the opposition leader’s video message:
Cayman gets what it deserves….when you prevent the best educated and most successful in your community from running for office
You are wrong. Caymanian status grantees will never be able to run for office. Your grandchild might.
There it is. How corruption slowly and surely creeps in with a bit of power. Doesn’t surprise in the least. These ministers have been doing similar for years. They also do the same for their corrupt cronies, putting them in positions of power that reflect the ultimate of conflicts. Yet, those in the know, bury their head into proverbial sand and allow corruption to flourish on our main island.
Marl Road will post about others BUT fail to post about their FAVORITE PACT government. Disgusting behavior. Shows how they operate and not to mention the talk about privileged! SHAME on Bryan! Yup next election he ain’t getting in for sure.
No accountability. No repercussions. No sanctions. No integrity. No humility. No social awareness. No clue. No chance Wayne will say a word about it. No real surprise. No future for Cayman.
I was wondering if i was the only person to find this as a blatant abuse of power. The damage has already been done and they knew exactly what they were doing!
One day he’s crying because of real estate in a video the next day he’s promoting it … ya cyan’t make this up!
Wayne Panton ?? He is too busy burying his head in the fridge trying to come up with more ingredients to make the biggest sandwich in the world. He cares as much about what Kenny is doing as he knows the price of gas !
Everyone should watch the video before commenting. Shilling for personal household gain as a government official is quite an ethical dilemma.
You hypocrite! First, remove the beam out of your own eye, and then you can see clearly to remove the speck out of your brother’s eye.
It’s interesting that Marl Road isn’t reporting on this… cannot believe this is the current governments preferred media outlet (a generous term, I know)
@5:12pm Definitely on the Marl Road..She is no respecter of persons..not the first time she has called him out..
https://caymanmarlroad.com/opposition-calls-on-mot-to…/
I wonder does Kenny understand the role realtors have in getting people into serious debt and foreclosure situations?….’always a good time to buy kenny’?
Anyway u can always cry in Ur next viral video sensation….it’s a win-win again!
If he really wanna help that lady he cryin about, he could hire her to deliver pamphlets. He got enough money to do it.
Realtors and banks create an environment for mortgage manipulation. Straddling Caymanians with debt traps.
I don’t think all realtors should be generalized because of this one. Buying my first home using my realtor was most rewarding and she helped me find my dream home. My realtor had nothing to do with my financing that was entirely between me and my bank. I gave her my budget and she respected it. If anything we should be on the banks to offer better rates and lower deposits..They are the true vultures..
