McTaggart accuses Bryan of breaching ministers’ code

Kenneth and Michelle in the real estate promo video posted on Facebook

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan’s appearance in a social media video promoting his wife’s real estate business is a breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said in a statement released Monday. The PPM leader said he was greatly troubled by the “shocking video”, which he said was a flagrant breach of the principles of good governance and “egregious conduct”.

According to the video, as well as endorsing and promoting his wife’s business interests directly to his constituents, Bryan delivered leaflets door to door.

McTaggart noted that “this is a business from which Minister Bryan personally benefits. It is his wife’s business… In all my years, I have never seen such a deliberate and flagrant breach of the principles of good governance by a government minister.”

He further said that Bryan, “a member of Parliament and the Cabinet, has sworn an oath to serve the people of the Cayman Islands and to put the country’s interests before his own”, adding that the minister had agreed to the PACT Government’s Ministerial Code of Conduct.

McTaggart pointed to section 19 of the code, which says that a minister should not endorse commercial products or services in any media and that even in speeches it is not appropriate for a minister to explicitly promote an organisation or its products or services.

“The minister should, therefore, know that he should not use his position to benefit a family member or himself financially,” he said. “Minister Bryan may have constituents in a similar line of business and his endorsement could unfairly impact their business.”

He said this was a “serious conflict of interest” because anyone “seeking to gain favour with the minister may feel bound to choose to use the person he has endorsed and may expect to receive a benefit in return”.

In the video, Michele Bryan noted how, after helping Kenneth in his election campaigns, she had recruited him for one day to help with her business, as she sent him off to deliver the flyers. The video was removed from Bryan’s Facebook page on Monday but the video was still on his wife’s Facebook page when this article was published.

McTaggart said that Premier Wayne Panton should also take responsibility, as he has faced several challenges this year regarding the behaviour of some of his ministers, including Bryan.

“Whilst the premier may ignore the minister’s billboards across George Town, which were erected without the necessary planning permission, he cannot ignore the real problem that this latest video presents. There is a growing perception that some ministers in the PACT Government believe that the laws, rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands do not apply to them. And so they increasingly behave with impunity. For this, the premier must bear full responsibility.”

McTaggart said that Panton must demonstrate leadership and ensure that his ministers understand their roles and responsibilities.

“Ministers must conduct themselves in a manner that does not bring their office and the government into disrepute. Minister Bryan must immediately take down the videos, and he and Premier Panton should apologise to his constituents and the country for this most egregious conduct,” the opposition leader added.

CNS has contacted both Minister Bryan and the premier and we are awaiting a response.