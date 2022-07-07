Man suffers machete attack in West Bay home

(CNS): A West Bay man is in hospital recovering from serious injuries to his arm and foot after a man he knew broke into his home at about 2:40 am Thursday and attacked him with a machete. The police described the incident as an aggravated burglary, though it is not clear if the man took anything during the assault or if his intention was to attack the victim at his home, located off Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay. The perpetrator fled the scene after assaulting the victim, who was taken to hospital, where he is still being treated for his wounds. The matter is currently under investigation but no arrests have yet been made.