Man charged with Bodden Town murder

Jovin Omar Fuentes (from social media)

(CNS): The police have now charged a 28-year-old man with murder following his arrest on Friday evening a few hours after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Bodden Town. The police have not yet confirmed the identities of either man, but according to numerous social media postings, the victim was Jovin Omar Fuentes from Bodden Town and the man charged with his killing is Javon Dixon, also from Bodden Town.

Both men were known to each other but police have not revealed any details over the alleged dispute that may have been behind the murder.

Dixon was held in custody over the weekend and is scheduled to appear in court today. He was arrested a few hours after the killing, which happened outside a small restaurant and convenience store at around 5:30pm on Friday in front of a number of witnesses.

Fuentes is the third person to be gunned down and killed so far this year. Former prison officer Harry Wenworth Elliott (62) was gunned down at a gambling shop in George Town in April and crown witness Caine Demetree Thomas (21) was shot and killed on Seven Mile Beach a few days later. Justin Kyle Jackson (23) has been charged with Elliot’s murder and has denied the allegations but no one has been charged in the Thomas case.