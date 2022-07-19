Local teen golfer makes one over par at 150th Open

Aaron Jarvis and his caddy during a practice round at St Andrews in June

(CNS): Caymanian golfer Aaron Jarvis made local history last week after completing the 150th Open golf tournament one over par, recording the second best score by an amateur golfer in the Championship. Jarvis (19) completed all four rounds at The Old Course, St Andrews, from Thursday through to Sunday.

He played alongside Major winners Sergio Garcia and Stewart Cink, having edged out golfing greats such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, according to a release from the Ministry of Tourism and Transport. The 150th Open was won by Cameron Smith of Australia, who was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year.

“I am proud to be the first golfer from the Cayman Islands to play in The Open,” said Jarvis after his impressive finish. “It has been an amazing experience and I appreciate all the support I have received from back home over the last few days.”

Aaron currently attends the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), and was inspired to play golf after watching his older brother, Andrew, play in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships when it was held in Cayman in 2013. After developing a passion for the sport, he moved to Florida for high school to train at the Leadbetter Junior Golf Academy.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who has been following Jarvis’ performance, congratulated him on behalf of the ministry and the Cayman Islands. “Aaron is an inspiring example of how passion, hard work, and dedication can help you achieve your dreams,” he said. “He is a wonderful ambassador for the Cayman Islands and we look forward to watching his progress over the next few years.”