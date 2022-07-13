Local lawyer promoted to senior post in AG chambers
(CNS): Marilyn Brandt has become the first Caymanian attorney to be appointed to the position of deputy solicitor general in the Portfolio of Legal Affairs. Brandt has 14 years experience as a practising public sector attorney, having begun her career as an articled clerk within the Attorney General’s Chambers before being called to the Cayman Islands Bar. She will now oversee the Articles of Clerkship programme and continue the circle of succession planning.
Solicitor General Reshma Sharma QC said she had worked with Brandt throughout her tenure with the Attorney General’s Chambers.
“During that time, she was exposed to a broad range of work within the chambers and provided sound legal support to her clients,” she said in a press release. “The role of deputy solicitor general is an important one but equally a demanding one and I wish her continued success with the new challenges that lie ahead. I hope that her journey within the civil service will inspire a new generation of young Caymanians to consider a similar path.”
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said he was delighted that a Caymanian civil servant had been promoted for the first time to this senior position. “This is certainly a testimony to the capabilities, qualifications and work of this hardworking and dedicated career civil servant,” he said, noting that he had worked with Brandt at the Immigration Department.
“Her work ethos of giving her best and pursuing excellence struck me as stellar qualities. I am pleased she will also lead the clerkship programme for Caymanians seeking to become lawyers, who will learn about work behind the scenes on behalf of CIG. I wish Mrs Brandt well in her current role,” Manderson stated.
Brandt’s core legal work within the portfolio work includes providing extensive advice on behalf of the attorney general to the Cayman Islands Government on matters concerning immigration, children’s law, planning, contract and employment. She also prepares and represents the CIG before both the Grand Court and the Court of Appeal and on CIG’s behalf before statutory tribunals.
Brandt said the promotion was “truly fulfilling” and she was honoured to get the job.
“I am particularly pleased that one of my key responsibilities will be the management of the Articles of Clerkship programme,” she said. “This will provide me with the opportunity to pave the way for budding Caymanian attorneys to consider the civil service as a viable career option. I also look forward to supporting the attorney general and solicitor general, as part of the senior leadership team, in carrying out the mandate of the Attorney General’s Chambers.”
See the full press release here.
Category: Jobs, Local News
Do not be fooled. There was no succession plan relating to the post of Deputy Solicitor General. In order to keep the New Zealander and Irish Deputy Solicitor Generals a post was created in order to make things look good. There are now 3 deputies.
Mrs. Brandt deserves the best. She is a very good lawyer and, even better, a people person. Unlike some she does not pretend not to know the non-caucasian staff when outside of the Office.
Another qualified and capable Caymanian promoted within the civil service. In the past few months we have witnessed the promotion of a Caymanian to Chief Fire Officer, Head of Computer Services and now Deputy Solicitor General. So many good things are happening within our civil service. Who do we blame for this?
Congratulations Ms Brandt on this well deserved promotion and kudos to all involved.
Congratulations Mrs. Brandt! Aim for the moon!
Congrats Marilyn/Tamara lol
You’ve come from far and we are all very proud of you.
In case anyone else is wondering what this mysterious “mandate” is. per POLA website:
“We are dedicated to the provision of quality legal services and to upholding the rule of law in service to (#1) the Government and (#2) People of the Cayman Islands.”
Note that order. I guess that explains the AG’s position on gay marriage…nothing about the pursuit of justice in that slogan!
Congratulations Ms. Brandt!!! Well done!!
So very proud of you Marilyn!! Wishing you continued success in all things!!
Sheredan C.