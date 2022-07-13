Local lawyer promoted to senior post in AG chambers

Deputy SG Marilyn Brandt

(CNS): Marilyn Brandt has become the first Caymanian attorney to be appointed to the position of deputy solicitor general in the Portfolio of Legal Affairs. Brandt has 14 years experience as a practising public sector attorney, having begun her career as an articled clerk within the Attorney General’s Chambers before being called to the Cayman Islands Bar. She will now oversee the Articles of Clerkship programme and continue the circle of succession planning.

Solicitor General Reshma Sharma QC said she had worked with Brandt throughout her tenure with the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“During that time, she was exposed to a broad range of work within the chambers and provided sound legal support to her clients,” she said in a press release. “The role of deputy solicitor general is an important one but equally a demanding one and I wish her continued success with the new challenges that lie ahead. I hope that her journey within the civil service will inspire a new generation of young Caymanians to consider a similar path.”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said he was delighted that a Caymanian civil servant had been promoted for the first time to this senior position. “This is certainly a testimony to the capabilities, qualifications and work of this hardworking and dedicated career civil servant,” he said, noting that he had worked with Brandt at the Immigration Department.

“Her work ethos of giving her best and pursuing excellence struck me as stellar qualities. I am pleased she will also lead the clerkship programme for Caymanians seeking to become lawyers, who will learn about work behind the scenes on behalf of CIG. I wish Mrs Brandt well in her current role,” Manderson stated.

Brandt’s core legal work within the portfolio work includes providing extensive advice on behalf of the attorney general to the Cayman Islands Government on matters concerning immigration, children’s law, planning, contract and employment. She also prepares and represents the CIG before both the Grand Court and the Court of Appeal and on CIG’s behalf before statutory tribunals.

Brandt said the promotion was “truly fulfilling” and she was honoured to get the job.

“I am particularly pleased that one of my key responsibilities will be the management of the Articles of Clerkship programme,” she said. “This will provide me with the opportunity to pave the way for budding Caymanian attorneys to consider the civil service as a viable career option. I also look forward to supporting the attorney general and solicitor general, as part of the senior leadership team, in carrying out the mandate of the Attorney General’s Chambers.”