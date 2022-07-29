Lightning strike cuts power on Little Cayman

Downed power lines on Little Cayman

(CNS): Cayman Brac Power and Light Company worked Friday morning to restore power for its customers on Little Cayman after a lightning strike cut electricity across the entire island. The Little Cayman Clinic was closed for regular appointments and officials said they were only able to offer emergency medical treatment until power was restored. Jonathan Tibbetts, the general manager at CBPL, which was recently purchased by Dart, said he expected the repair work to be completed early this afternoon.