Intruder touches sleeping child in early hours

(CNS): Police are investigating a report that a man entered a condo in the early hours of Sunday morning and inappropriately touched a child who was asleep in a bedroom with a parent. The incident happened around 2:30am at a condo located north of Earth Close off the West Bay Road. The intruder startled both the parent and child awake and he fled from the room and out through the back door of the unit. The man was described as having dark skin and a small beard and was wearing a black bandana.

The intruder may have entered another condo in the same complex shortly before this incident as he fitted the description of a man who was briefly in the unit but left as soon as he was seen by one of the occupants.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of either incident.

The RCIPS are investigating the incident and ask that if anyone saw anyone suspicious in the area between 1am and 3am on Sunday to report it to the police.