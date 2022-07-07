Hurlston returns to the helm of troubled port

Paul Hurlston and Cline Glidden at Thursday’s press briefing

Kenneth Bryan at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Paul Hurlston, who was fired from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) more than seven years ago, has been re-appointed as director on a three-year contract. The rumoured return was confirmed at a press briefing on Thursday, but Hurlston did not comment when asked about why he left the authority in 2015. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said there was no point in “rehashing the past”, and that Hurlston’s previous tenure had been during some of the port’s most successful times and he had the skills to do the job.

As he announced Hurlston’s return, Bryan said he had been appointed after a “competitive recruitment process” and that he had a “wealth of knowledge in port operations”. The minister said he was coming back “at an appropriate time to provide the organisation with stability and strategic direction”.

Hurlston served well over 20 years at the port, 14 of them as director, before the board decided not to renew his contract in 2015 following an internal review conducted by local consultants Deloitte into the financial losses at the port. For the last four years of Hurlston’s time at PACI, it was running at a substantial loss.

Despite a troubled past at the port, Hurlston said he was happy to be back and was reaching out to staff members, many of whom he had worked with before. He said his return would provide some stability to the port authority, and later denied that he was part of the historic systemic problems with working conditions at the port.

PACI Board Chair Cline Glidden did not shy away from discussing long-standing staffing issues and deficiencies at the port that need to be addressed. He said that although there are around 170 people employed at the port, there is no human resource director. He noted a list of senior management jobs that remain vacant, which, together with the three-year wait for a permanent director, had “caused some instability” and was responsible for much of the discontent among employees.

Glidden said that the port required very specialist staff and there was a limited pool from which to recruit, which made it difficult to find experienced staff. He did not rule out the return of other people who worked at the authority in the past.

He said one of Hurlston’s priorities will be to fill the vacant senior management roles, especially an HR director, and to take a close look at safety and security. He confirmed that the board has cleared the way for the port to recruit more staff on the ground at the operational level.

Glidden also said the board has created three sub-committees to support Hurlston: an internal risk and audit committee, an importers committee to look at problems faced by the largest importers, and a committee to look at enhancements for both cargo and cruise facilities as well as customer service.

It was made clear that while the port will not be working on any cruise berthing facilities, there would be some enhancements in relation to shade. No separate budget has yet been allocated for that but Minister Bryan said he wanted to see the tourist experience improve. He said he had asked the board to assess what is needed and then tell the government if they can do it within the current budget allocation and how, or if they will need more money.

Glidden explained that changes to the current facilities had previously been stalled because of the expectation of a cruise dock, but the port can now look at doing the work because the policy position on the piers has changed. He said the private sector had shown an interest in funding shade at the port and helping to improve the guest experience.

Glidden, who supported building berthing facilities when he was in government, stressed that he no longer made policy but as chair of the board he was charged with following it.