Government promotes support as COL crisis worsens
(CNS): Caymanians are being warned that it could be some time before there will be any easing of the global cost of living crisis that is having a dramatic effect locally. With escalating prices and the challenge that creates for ordinary people, the Cayman Islands Government has launched a national campaign to raise awareness of the support available to the community to make sure people get the help they need.
Premier Wayne Panton said more than two dozen different initiatives had been rolled out to help people get through the worst of the crisis.
“The entire world is experiencing an exponential rise in cost of living expenses,” he said. “We are undoubtedly going through one of the most challenging times in recent history and we as a government, but also each of us in the community, must prepare for the possibility that it may be some time before it gets better.”
Global inflation was already on the rise before COVID-19, but the pandemic is a significant factor in the worst inflation around the world for more than 40 years, along with the war in Ukraine and other challenges, compounded by extreme weather events.
“We are developing assistance programmes so that our community is prepared to handle the turbulence that economists have indicated lies ahead, whether that comes from an extreme weather event like a hurricane, or impact that comes from external economic forces like increasing inflation and rising interest rates,” Panton added.
The CIG has created a website that outlines what support is currently available and future plans to support the most vulnerable in our society. This includes lower and middle-class families, senior citizens, post-secondary students and others who have been significantly impacted by the cost of living crises.
The government does not have much leverage to fight inflation but is focused on alleviating pressures on families and creating at least some certainty over fuel and energy costs. It is also providing people with tools that allow them to make the right decisions for themselves and their families and help them cope with the stresses of life.
A press release announcing the campaign said that the government is committed, with private sector partners where possible, to taking an income and cost-based approach to help offset the impact of the rising cost of living on individuals and their families.
See here for more information on COL support available in the Cayman Islands.
Category: Economy, Local News, Politics
So the money we get paid for working is worth less and less and billionaires continue to add more billions to their banks. It’s just more egregious theft from the poor and middle classes to fund the ruling class of rich people. Their greed continues to be the most major problem in this world.
There seems to be no solution to the problem. So how long before this world becomes the real life Hunger Games? Coming soon to Netflix…
Why do government keep talking about inflation knowing what’s happening to the people everything is getting more and more expensive stop talking and do something about it, talking is not doing anything for the people government needs to help the older and the poorer people, start putting more money in their pockets it seems like the rich keep getting richer and the poor is getting poorer help the people stop talking and do something about it.
how about you reduce duty across the board (temporarily) by the same amount costs have inflated? Collect the same money per item as you would have a year ago without passing that cost on to customers.
Gasoline prices have taken a dip in the USA. Any chance of them dipping here? Not a chance as only our infamous politicians here are allowed to dip and dip again.
Enjoy your the fruits of your anti-energy climate change policies.
But don’t worry, it will get much worse.
Handout capital of the world.
We know you hate the poor and struggling so sod off
….and Government is doing WHAT about illegal & unnecessary charges – like Customs 1% insurance – and other “over-regulation” fees which contribute to our cost of living??
Nothing!!
The word is out: Cayman is selling off real estate with no property taxes (after initial duty) allowing a safe haven for rich family assets the world over. Also, it’s easy to launder criminal money this way. Of course, that means the working classes here will suffer mightily until we wind up like every other poor, small island country–a few lords and their ladies and the rest servants. Schools still are pathetically underfunded to try to grow a solid middle class. My heart aches for the future.
Truth.
Except for the schools are underfunded part. Mismanaged yes. Underfunded no way.
Perhaps government for the last 10 years should have enforced the regulations that provided preferential employment rights for citizens. Instead they imdescrimemntly gabe work permits and created a welfare state with the biggest part being employmemt in an inflated amd imefficient governmemt. LA is full of stupid little self important greedy men.
Min Wage is still what 4-6$ per hour depending if you get tips?
GDP Average 60-80K, the reality is most people make less than 30K a year.
A few people making millions skew the median GDP.
Old Caymanian saying, Give a man a fish to eat for a day or teach a man to fish so he can provide for himself and his community.
CIG rather just give out fish to the poor to hold them over for a day.
Tax the Billions of dollars that come into Cayman weekly, and give back to the natives and the community.
Yeah right, easier to just blame Covid than to actually do something proactive.
Get ppm give back money they got in concessions from the rich…..including roy…both of them…..