Government promotes support as COL crisis worsens

(CNS): Caymanians are being warned that it could be some time before there will be any easing of the global cost of living crisis that is having a dramatic effect locally. With escalating prices and the challenge that creates for ordinary people, the Cayman Islands Government has launched a national campaign to raise awareness of the support available to the community to make sure people get the help they need.

Premier Wayne Panton said more than two dozen different initiatives had been rolled out to help people get through the worst of the crisis.

“The entire world is experiencing an exponential rise in cost of living expenses,” he said. “We are undoubtedly going through one of the most challenging times in recent history and we as a government, but also each of us in the community, must prepare for the possibility that it may be some time before it gets better.”

Global inflation was already on the rise before COVID-19, but the pandemic is a significant factor in the worst inflation around the world for more than 40 years, along with the war in Ukraine and other challenges, compounded by extreme weather events.

“We are developing assistance programmes so that our community is prepared to handle the turbulence that economists have indicated lies ahead, whether that comes from an extreme weather event like a hurricane, or impact that comes from external economic forces like increasing inflation and rising interest rates,” Panton added.

The CIG has created a website that outlines what support is currently available and future plans to support the most vulnerable in our society. This includes lower and middle-class families, senior citizens, post-secondary students and others who have been significantly impacted by the cost of living crises.

The government does not have much leverage to fight inflation but is focused on alleviating pressures on families and creating at least some certainty over fuel and energy costs. It is also providing people with tools that allow them to make the right decisions for themselves and their families and help them cope with the stresses of life.

A press release announcing the campaign said that the government is committed, with private sector partners where possible, to taking an income and cost-based approach to help offset the impact of the rising cost of living on individuals and their families.