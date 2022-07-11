Government communications have weekend outage

(CNS): Government services were mostly all back on line by the time the working day started Monday after an outage that lasted for most of Sunday. Officials said that a range of services went down, including phone lines, websites and e-services operated by multiple agencies, though the 911 centre remained unaffected throughout. The outage began around 10:30am but the Computer Services Department (CSD) worked through Sunday to resolve the situation and most services back up by 6:30pm. According to CSD, the problem was caused when routine power supply maintenance unexpectedly caused a surge, resulting in fault protection tripping services.