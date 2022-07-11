Government communications have weekend outage
(CNS): Government services were mostly all back on line by the time the working day started Monday after an outage that lasted for most of Sunday. Officials said that a range of services went down, including phone lines, websites and e-services operated by multiple agencies, though the 911 centre remained unaffected throughout. The outage began around 10:30am but the Computer Services Department (CSD) worked through Sunday to resolve the situation and most services back up by 6:30pm. According to CSD, the problem was caused when routine power supply maintenance unexpectedly caused a surge, resulting in fault protection tripping services.
Category: Local News
“Unexpectedly caused a surge. “
Someone is being paid to make sure that surges are expected.
Do upgrades,etc., on the weekend. So that if something goes wrong they are back up by Monday with minimal real disruption. Sounds like they did this right.
How did anyone notice???!!!
How would anyone notice? Not like they answer the phone on a regular and the “e-services” are stuck in the 90’s.
Probably Ivan’s fault. Or maybe Covid?
#worldclass