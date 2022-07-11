Government communications have weekend outage

| 11/07/2022 | 5 Comments

(CNS): Government services were mostly all back on line by the time the working day started Monday after an outage that lasted for most of Sunday. Officials said that a range of services went down, including phone lines, websites and e-services operated by multiple agencies, though the 911 centre remained unaffected throughout. The outage began around 10:30am but the Computer Services Department (CSD) worked through Sunday to resolve the situation and most services back up by 6:30pm. According to CSD, the problem was caused when routine power supply maintenance unexpectedly caused a surge, resulting in fault protection tripping services.

  1. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2022 at 2:27 pm

    “Unexpectedly caused a surge. “
    Someone is being paid to make sure that surges are expected.

  2. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2022 at 2:22 pm

    Do upgrades,etc., on the weekend. So that if something goes wrong they are back up by Monday with minimal real disruption. Sounds like they did this right.

  3. Not perfect says:
    11/07/2022 at 1:33 pm

    How did anyone notice???!!!

  4. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2022 at 1:18 pm

    How would anyone notice? Not like they answer the phone on a regular and the “e-services” are stuck in the 90’s.

  5. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2022 at 12:31 pm

    Probably Ivan’s fault. Or maybe Covid?

    #worldclass

