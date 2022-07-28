GC police sent to Brac to investigate child’s death

(CNS): Five police investigators, supported by forensic specialists and a pathologist, have been sent to Cayman Brac to support local officers investigating the tragic death of a two-year-old girl on the island on Monday. The RCIPS team from Grand Cayman was sent on Wednesday and police said they are now carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The police said they are approaching the investigation with an open mind and taking a multi-agency approach to ensure all avenues are explored. They have not yet confirmed if any formal reports or allegations have been made to the RCIPS against anyone in connection with the toddler’s death, but the RCIPS confirmed that no arrests have been made.

RCIPS officials also said that the name of the child will not be formally released to maintain the privacy of the family and individuals involved. However, family and friends of the little girl have already posted details of the child on social media, including pictures.

As a result, multiple comments have been posted discussing the events leading up to the child’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body. Nevertheless, police are not commenting on any of the information and allegations circulating on social media.

“We understand there is significant public interest in this case and further information will be released to the public and media when there is an update to be provided,” an RCIPS spokesperson said Thursday.

The child’s body was found near Breakers condos, where her family was staying, by a fire officer searching along the shoreline, and not by officers on board the Cayman Islands Fire Service vessel, as previously reported.

Police are requesting anyone who has any information about this incident that might help in the investigation to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station on 948-0331 or 926-0635.