Ganja haul seized at CBC warehouse

Ganja seized in CBC RCIPS Joint Operation, 7 July

(CNS): Four men have been arrested on suspicion of importing ganja following an operation by Customs and Border Control (CBC), assisted by the RCIPS, carried out last Thursday at the CBC warehouse on Owen Roberts Drive, George Town. Three of the men, aged 23, 30 and 52, are from George Town and the fourth man, aged 27, is from West Bay. The 30-year-old man was also arrested for offences relating to CBC revenue. All four men have since been bailed.

Police did not reveal the quantity of ganja seized, which was found by customs sniffer dogs, but described it as “a significant amount” that had been imported the previous day. Several large packages were recovered and each package contained smaller packets.