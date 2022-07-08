Former governor Michael Gore dies aged 86

Governor Michael Gore

(CNS): Michael Edward John Gore, who was the Cayman Islands governor from 1992 to 1995, has died aged 86. Both Premier Wayne Panton and Governor Martyn Roper released statements Friday morning responding to the news of his death, saying that they were saddened to hear of his passing and offering condolences. Panton said Gore was a dear friend to the Cayman Islands who in his first throne speech had described it as one of the more fortunate countries in the world. In honour of the life of Governor Gore, the Cayman Islands flag and the Union Jack were flying half-mast throughout Friday, which will be repeated the day of his funeral, or the Friday before if that takes place during a weekend, the government has said.

“The contributions of Governor Gore to our country are immense and we remember him when we

observe the Governor Michael Gore Bird Sanctuary, which contains the freshwater marshes of

the Spotts-Newlands area, which is a roosting and breeding habitat for several freshwater bird

species,” Panton said.

Roper also referenced Gore’s passion for the environment and biodiversity, noting that he was a keen birder. Gore wrote books on the birds of Korea, Uruguay and The Gambia. He also wrote numerous articles on conservation, illustrated with his own photographs of wildlife.

During his diplomatic career he served in Malaysia, Korea, Uruguay (during the Tupamaro uprising) and in four countries in Africa. As ambassador, he experienced the civil war in Liberia before coming to the Caribbean, first as high commissioner to the Bahamas and then to the Cayman Islands as governor, his final post.

Gore was here when Queen Elizabeth visited in 1994, when she knighted former financial secretary Vassel Johnson, Cayman’s first knight, and opened the Ed Bush Sports Complex in West Bay.

Both Panton and Roper offered their deepest condolences to Governor Gore’s wife, Monica, and his family and friends.