Ed ministry continues pre-school subsidy for summer
(CNS): The Ministry of Education will continue funding the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) through the summer months for pre-school Caymanian children who were previously approved for the September through June school year, the ministry said in a release. The subsidy of as much as $500 per month will help struggling parents navigate what is expected to be a very challenging time for many families through July and August.
“Through this initiative, we aim to give working parents the assurance that their children can have access to continuous care during the summer months, especially with the escalating cost of living,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. “We also hope to safeguard our young children against any child protection concerns that may occur in the absence of proper childcare and supervision.”
The next ECAP funding period is currently open to Caymanian children who turn three years old before 1 September this year and meet the means testing requirements specified on the application form. Eligible parents or guardians normally receive assistance with the payment of fees of up to $500 per month to place children in early childhood centres between September and June 2023.
To apply for ECAP funding, download the application form or collect one from the Government Administration Building, the Department of Education Services or early childhood centres across the Cayman Islands.
To request an application form or learn more about ECAP Funding, call ECCE Officer Darbra Bodden at 244-3155 or email ecap@gov.ky.
Category: Education, Local News
This is a great initiative and much thanks to the Minister.
One of my suggestions for this program though, would be to review the income threshold for parents to qualify.
At the moment, in order to qualify for this assistance a couple must be making less than around CI$4700 per month combined (regardless of the number of dependents in their household).
In contrast, a child can qualify for a Government university scholarship with parents making up to CI$350,000 combined income per year.
Access to early childhood education is imperative to starting a child off on the right path for the rest of their educational years – it is indeed the foundation of their success.
With the cost of living in Cayman, $4700 per month is very little money to be living on as a couple. I think this is something that the Government should look in to and I know many parents would be grateful for the consideration.