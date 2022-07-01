Ed ministry continues pre-school subsidy for summer

(CNS): The Ministry of Education will continue funding the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) through the summer months for pre-school Caymanian children who were previously approved for the September through June school year, the ministry said in a release. The subsidy of as much as $500 per month will help struggling parents navigate what is expected to be a very challenging time for many families through July and August.

“Through this initiative, we aim to give working parents the assurance that their children can have access to continuous care during the summer months, especially with the escalating cost of living,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. “We also hope to safeguard our young children against any child protection concerns that may occur in the absence of proper childcare and supervision.”

The next ECAP funding period is currently open to Caymanian children who turn three years old before 1 September this year and meet the means testing requirements specified on the application form. Eligible parents or guardians normally receive assistance with the payment of fees of up to $500 per month to place children in early childhood centres between September and June 2023.