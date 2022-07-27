DoE officer rescues green turtle from poachers

Nesting green turtle rescued from poachers

(CNS): Attempts by poachers on Grand Cayman to take a nesting green turtle were prevented at the weekend when Department of Environment Conservation Officer Chadd Bush found the animal trussed up on Saturday night. The turtle was flipped on her back with her flippers tied with rope.

Post-graduate researchers Joe Roche and Alessandra Bielli, who assist the DoE during nesting season and monitor the 24-hour Turtle Hotline, also responded to the call to examine the turtle and ensure she was uninjured before releasing her back to sea.

Highlighting Bush’s dedication to saving turtles, the DoE social media pages stated, “We would like to thank Chadd, the Turtle Team and all of the DoE’s dedicated Conservation Officers for protecting these endangered turtles who are symbols of the heritage of the Cayman Islands.”

This welcome news follows reports that a loggerhead turtle was lost to poachers on Cayman Brac last week.