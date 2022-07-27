DoE officer rescues green turtle from poachers
(CNS): Attempts by poachers on Grand Cayman to take a nesting green turtle were prevented at the weekend when Department of Environment Conservation Officer Chadd Bush found the animal trussed up on Saturday night. The turtle was flipped on her back with her flippers tied with rope.
Post-graduate researchers Joe Roche and Alessandra Bielli, who assist the DoE during nesting season and monitor the 24-hour Turtle Hotline, also responded to the call to examine the turtle and ensure she was uninjured before releasing her back to sea.
Highlighting Bush’s dedication to saving turtles, the DoE social media pages stated, “We would like to thank Chadd, the Turtle Team and all of the DoE’s dedicated Conservation Officers for protecting these endangered turtles who are symbols of the heritage of the Cayman Islands.”
This welcome news follows reports that a loggerhead turtle was lost to poachers on Cayman Brac last week.
Anyone who sees or hears about turtle poaching is asked to call DoE enforcement immediately, day or night:
Grand Cayman – 916-4271
Cayman Brac – 925-3647
Little Cayman – 925-7625
or call 911.
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
Well done to the DOE enforcement officers and the turtle team!
People got to eat. Thanks PACT!
from what i see everyday…caymanians need to eat less.
Una really starving then eat the chickens.. Fool
we are caymankind……zzzzzzzzzzzz
Here’s a question for the DoE, who quietly oversaw the authoring, draft edits, and Gazetting of truly insane dual rule Regulations just months ago without any IUCN Red List concern, or the whistles around their necks blown:
The NCL Regulations 2022, allow for the taking of critically endangered (29 left) Loggerhead Turtles by “Licensed and Permited” between December and March?!? The Council can also exempt whoever they choose “from the Regulations, or any provision under the Regulations”. “Marine Conservation (Turtle Protection) Regulations (2008 Revision)” Repealed. The final paragraph strangely singles out immunity from prosecution for someone facing sentencing in a Dove Poaching incident.
http://gazettes.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/13140687.PDF
“Restriction on taking turtles” Page 9
8. A person who is licensed under the National Conservation (Licence and Permit) Directives, 2016 to take Green turtles (Chelonia mydas) and Loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) may only take such turtles in the amounts and of the sizes permitted under the licence during the months of December to March inclusive.
I’d like to hear the DoE and Wayne Panton’s opinion on why they would allow such a perverse loopholes to be Gazetted as Conservation Regulations, and/or when they feel it would ever be permissible to slaughter one of the last 29 breeding turtles, and who would be conferred that magic indemnity from prosecution?
Can you imagine the global headlines and geopolitical backlash if some despot African nation attempted to issue Black Rhino poaching licenses in 2022?!? This is arguably worse, and it’s codified into our Conservation Regulations. Incredible.
Police? Any investigation? What vehicles were in the area last night?