Dixon denies killing Fuentes in fatal shooting

Javon James Dixon (from social media)

(CNS): Javon James Dixon (28) pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared in Grand Court via Zoom on Friday from HMP Northward, where he is being held on remand. Dixon is accused of killing a former friend, Jovin Omar Fuentes (28), as Fuentes sat in a car with a family member, parked on the roadside near Gun Square in Bodden Town on the evening of Friday, 1 July. A trial has been set for the end of January and is expected to last three weeks.

Few details of the case have been revealed, though there has been speculation that the shooting was related to a financial dispute. There was no indication from Dixon or his defence attorney, Amelia Fosuhene, on what basis, he has denied the charges.

Dixon was reportedly identified as the killer and arrested almost immediately after the shooting. Fuentes was the third person to be murdered in Cayman in 2022.