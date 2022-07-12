Dart pledges to conserve land as it develops

Jackie Doak at the Chamber event

(CNS): Cayman’s largest landowner has made a pledge to conserve one acre of natural habitat for every acre it develops in the future. The Dart Group, which is responsible for a significant amount of development on Grand Cayman, has also said it will not begin any new projects until the government completes the revised National Development Plan. However, the president of business development at Dart, Jackie Doak, has called again for taller buildings to allow new development to go up rather than out.

Doak made the ‘acre-for-acre’ pledge and the commitment to freeze development at the Chamber of Commerce Parliamentary Lunch last Thursday and claimed that Dart is committed to sustainable development. She said this pledge to protect pristine habitat would help Cayman meet the United Nations’ goal of protecting 30% of land by 2030.

She stated that for every acre “that is disturbed” by the developer it would commit an acre of untouched natural habitat to be held for conservation. Barkers, the Central Mangrove Wetlands and land in the Sister Islands are possible areas that could be earmarked for preservation under the initiative as Dart owns significant land in all of those locations, Doak said.

She did not say under what circumstances the land would be held and whether or not it would be handed over to the National Trust or the National Conservation Council or managed by Dart under circumstances that the conglomerate itself defines as conservation.

“We hope our acre-for-acre pledge is a catalyst for other developers and government to adopt a similar philosophy with future projects and commit to an acre-for-acre when developing untouched natural habitats,” she said. “By the stroke of a pen, whether by a voluntary pledge from others or through legislation, this could result in over 30% of the islands’ land mass forever being preserved, exceeding the UN goal for biodiversity.”

During her presentation, she said that Dart would continue to support sustainable development and saw the idea of “going up rather than out” as a way of reducing sprawl, which, coupled with greater setbacks, could allow local beaches to replenish.

“We hope that in Grand Cayman consideration will be given to increased building heights in designated zones, coupled with a long-term multi-generational plan for a development retreat from Seven Mile Beach, allowing the natural restoration of the shoreline.”

The Dart boss also said that because of the current lack of clarity surrounding planning and development, the developer will wait until the government has completed the long-awaited development plan before it begins any more new projects. Dart will instead focus on its multiple existing developments around Camana Bay and the Hotel Indigo.

This means that Dart is unlikely to move forward in the short term on its controversial planned area development in West Bay across the Esterley Tibbetts Highway where the proposed project threatens dozens of beach access points and some 40 acres of the remaining mangrove wetland in West Bay. Despite Doak’s claims that the developer is committed to sustainable development, Dart officials have challenged the NCC’s direction that an EIA will be needed for this PAD.

CNS has contacted Dart to ask them about how the acre-for-acre project would be managed and whether the proposed PAD will be part of the future development freeze and we are still awaiting a response.