COVID hospitalisations increase as testing declines

Lab staff operating GeneXpert Faith Hospital

(CNS): There were eleven COVID-positive patients in hospital on Wednesday, all but one of them vaccinated, according to the Public Health Department. While there has been a drop in the number of people reporting symptoms or positive home test results, it is apparent from anecdotal reports that the current infection rate is much higher than the official count.

As of Thursday, there were 920 reported active cases after 121 new cases were reported Tuesday and Wednesday, including six in the Sister Islands.

According to the most recent Public Health Spotlight weekly report, between 10 and 16 July there was a slight drop in reported cases/ But testing also continued its decline, as the number fell from 1,500 tests per week a month ago to just 870 last week.

The number of COVID-positive patients in hospital reached twelve this week, doubling the number last week. Two of them needed supplemental oxygen and three were in the Intensive Care Unit. Since March 2020, a total of 337 people with COVID have been admitted to hospital.

COVID-19 inpatients between 10 and 16 July 2022

Of the nine new COVID inpatients, four were admitted to hospital because of severe symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Seven of the new patients had had at least two doses of the vaccine.

COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital between 10 and 16 July 2022

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 cases worldwide have doubled in the past six weeks. The most prevalent variant is the highly contagious Omicron, particularly the BA.5 subvariant.

The weekly Spotlight report also noted that local health officials are seeing cases of Long Covid, where people who have been infected experience persistent symptoms at least three months post-infection.

“Common symptoms include fatigue, muscle pain and difficulty breathing as well as other effects including problems with memory and concentration (‘brain fog’) or joint pain,” health officials explained but did not indicate how many people in the Cayman Islands have Long Covid or how severe their symptoms are.

WHO estimates that 10%-20% of people who have had COVID-19 experience Long Covid. However, based on current data, there does not appear to be a correlation between the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and the risk of experiencing Long Covid.