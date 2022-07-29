COVID hospital cases increase as official numbers fall

(CNS): Public Health officials said that the number of hospital admissions and patients needing treatment for COVID-19 shows that the decline in detected cases is leading to an underestimate of the true incidence of the coronavirus in the local population. The number of reported cases is falling as testing declines, distorting the true picture. Genomic sequencing of the data that health officials have been able to collect shows a drop in the proportion of BA.2 Omicron variant samples and an increase in BA.5, BA.4 and BE.1 variants.

BA.5 is causing an increase in cases around the world and is thought to lead to more hospitalisations and admissions to the ICU. However, it is not yet known whether the BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron which has been reported in 15 countries to date is associated with more severe outcomes.

Here in the Cayman Islands, according to the latest official numbers, there were 97 new cases reported on Wednesday (27 July) and there are an estimated 759 active cases of COVID-19. Eleven people who are COVID-positive are in hospital.

According to the weekly Public Health Spotlight covering the week of 17-23 July, 15 people were treated in hospital for COVID-19 during that period, a 25% increase from the previous week. Official testing also continued to decline last week as people opted out of PCR testing. This has led to a drop in the accessibility of free PCR tests to the general public as the HSA is now only offering free drive-through testing three days per week. Just 323 new cases were officially reported to Public Health last week and test numbers fell overall by 18%.

Public Health also confirmed that while WHO has declared Monkeypox a public health emergency there are still no confirmed or suspected cases in the Cayman Islands.