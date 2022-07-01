COVID-19 spread plateaus, say health officials

(CNS): The community spread of COVID-19 has plateaued but is not yet in real decline from the most recent spike, Public Health said last week. As of Thursday, there were an estimated 841 active cases of the virus in the Cayman Islands, with seven of those infected in hospital. Around 450 people officially reported testing positive for COVID-19 since 22 June, though there are concerns that not everyone is reporting their status.

Officials revealed that another person who was COVED-19 positive died last week, bringing the total of lives lost to the virus in Cayman to 29.

Between 19-25 June, as reported in the latest edition of the Public Health Spotlight, there were ten new admissions to hospital, six of which were directly related to COVID-19, with the other four patients detected on screening. Twelve patients required inpatient treatment, up from 9 patients in the previous week.

All key indicators increased slightly last week, including an increase of over 2% in the test positivity rates.

“Epidemiological metrics have fluctuated the past few weeks and ongoing transmission appears to be plateauing rather than declining after the recent wave of infections,” officials said in the newsletter.

But officials still cleared the way for government to lift most of the day-to-day restrictions, including the mask mandate and the need for a pre-arrival negative test for air travellers.

As a result of the recent changes in travel and isolation testing requirements, the Health Services Authority will now only provide COVID-19 testing for Public Health purposes and pre-op patients (PCR tests to confirm a positive LFT result), effective Tuesday, 5 July. Voluntary Certified LFT and PCR tests for travel or employment purposes will no longer be provided.

Updated COVID-19 testing centres for PCR confirmation testing of positive LFTs

Truman Bodden Sports Complex (Drive-Through): Daily 8am 10am. Effective Monday 18 July, Monday, Wednesday and Friday only 8am-10am.

Bodden Town Civic Centre (1-2pm): closed as of Tuesday, 5 July

Ed Bush Sports Complex (1-2pm): closed as of Tuesday, 5 July

131 Centre, MacLendon Drive: closed as of Tuesday, 5 July

Aston Rutty Centre, Cayman Brac: Monday-Friday, 9am-10am (closed weekends and public holidays)

Little Cayman Clinic: Monday-Friday, 1pm – 2pm by appointment only (closed weekends and public holidays)