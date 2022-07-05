Cops seize gun in GT raid, two arrested

(CNS): A drug enforcement team comprising police, customs and border control officers conducted a series of searches under the Firearms Act on Friday, 1 July. At a residence on Crewe Road, George Town, an illegal gun was recovered and a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from George Town, were arrested. The woman was subsequently granted bail but the man was expected in court Tuesday after he was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. During a search of a residence on Pleasant Drive in West Bay, officers also arrested a 51 year old man after finding a bullet-proof vest. That man has since been bailed as investigations continue.