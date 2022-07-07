Cops seize 35lbs of ganja after routine traffic stop

(CNS): Officers conducting traffic checks on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway by the Camana Bay Roundabout on Saturday night discovered a bag of ganja when they searched a car that passed through the road block. Police said that the officers had reason to stop the car around 10:40pm, and as they spoke to the female driver, they detected the strong scent of ganja. After searching the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act they found a bag containing multiple containers of ganja, along with drug paraphernalia.

Officers then arrested the 22-year-old George Town woman, who was alone in the car, on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply. She was also arrested on suspicion of driving without being qualified as she was driving on a provisional licence.

The officers then searched the woman’s home, where more ganja packaged in a number of containers, additional drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash were found. In total, over 35lbs of ganja was recovered.

The following day, a 25-year-old George Town man, who is the registered owner of the vehicle and resides at the same address, turned himself in to police and was also arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply. He and the woman have both been granted bail as investigations continue.