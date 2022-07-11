Cops recover casings after two reports of gunfire

(CNS) Police have recovered two lots of spent shell casings following two separate reports of guns being fired at different locations in George Town on Saturday morning. No one was shot in either case but a house was shot at in the second incident. The first report was around 4:20am on 9 July in the area of Martin Drive. Then just after 6:30am, officers responded to a report about shots that had been fired at an address on Mangrove Avenue earlier that morning.

Officers went to the Red Bay area and saw that the house had been damaged from gunshots and they recovered the casings and spent bullets. Both matters are now under investigation but police do not yet know if the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.