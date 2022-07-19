Cops recover another illegal loaded gun

(CNS): Police have recovered an illegal firearm, the second so far this month, following a raid on Friday, 15 July, in the Tropical Gardens area of George Town. Three people were arrested following the search, conducted under the Firearm Law, in which officers seized an undisclosed quantity of ganja as well as a loaded handgun. A 26-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, all from George Town, were arrested.

The man has now been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of ganja with intent to supply and drug utensils. The 45-year-old woman has been charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply and drug utensils.

The man was remanded while the woman was bailed by the court. Both are scheduled to appear in Grand Court on Friday. The 18-year-old woman was bailed by police and has not been charged with any crime pending further investigations.