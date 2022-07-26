CDC ditches COVID rules for all cruise ships

Cruise ship visits Grand Cayman (file photo)

(CNS): The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lifted its COVID-19 voluntary restriction programme for cruise ships, ending all official controls in relation to the virus. The CDC will continue to publish guidance to help ships provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers and crew, but requirements for masks, testing and vaccinations have all been formally dropped.

Cruise lines will still need to report confirmed cases but the CDC will no longer publish the colour-coded chart detailing the spread on ships on its website.

However, the CDC noted that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships so operators should still carefully consider CDC recommendations when developing their own health and safety protocols.

“CDC has worked closely with the cruise industry, state, territorial, and local health authorities, and federal and seaport partners to provide a safer and healthier environment for cruise passengers and crew,” it said on the website. “Cruise ships have access to guidance and tools to manage their own COVID-19 mitigation programs.”

Most cruise lines still require their passengers to be vaccinated but most are now likely to drop all testing requirements.

The end of cruising restrictions comes as COVID restrictions are lifted worldwide, with some notable exceptions. Nevertheless, the virus continues to mutate and spread, fueling a recent surge in some countries.

People in the Cayman Islands are still required to officially report a positive home test or seek a PCR if they have symptoms, but the significant decline in the number of people taking PCR tests indicates that this is not always happening.

According to the most recent figures, there are 735 active cases but just ten people were reported as positive via official PCR testing. On 20 July, eleven COVID-positive patients were being treated in hospital.