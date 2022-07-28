CCMI to explore 12-Mile Bank and Pickle Bank

Researcher using rebreather equipment

(CNS): The Little Cayman-based Central Caribbean Marine Institute has received a grant and a donation totalling more than CI$1 million, which will be used to explore two well-known seamounts (submerged islands) near the Cayman Islands. Collaborating with the Department of Environment, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, CCMI researchers will conduct extensive surveys to learn more about 12-Mile Bank and Pickle Bank, best known as great areas for fishing.

CCCM said there is “a lack of baseline knowledge about species that are present at these seamounts and in what numbers, as well as how the populations there relate to populations on Grand Cayman, the Sister Islands, and other locations in the Caribbean”.

The UK’s Darwin Plus Initiative awarded CCMI a grant of £490,000, which was matched by a private donor, Alexandria Bank Corporation (Cayman Islands), to fund the project. The research team will conduct extensive surveys and use cutting-edge technology to better understand the marine ecosystems at the two seamounts, according to a release from CCMI.

The release said that researchers will use a high-tech suite of surveying and data-gathering methods. They will carry out deep technical dives on closed-circuit rebreather diving equipment, which allows for longer dives, to conduct surveys, create detailed photomosaics and bathymetric maps, and collect water and sand samples.

These small samples will undergo Environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis to study the DNA shed from skin, scales, faeces and mucus in minuscule amounts. Used in conjunction with more traditional methods like surveys and video analysis, they can provide insight into species that are present in an environment but elusive.

The funding will cover this large-scale and technically complex project over multiple years. The results from this study will help guide future management of offshore seamounts and assist with marine spatial planning for offshore zones and areas supported by the UK’s Blue Belt Programme.

CCMI said that the work is relevant to fisherfolk who use the banks as a resource and to conservation groups that aim to support the continued health of coral reefs and pelagic and predatory species.